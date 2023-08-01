Quarter of a million profiles hacked in BC healthcare data breach

Hackers targeting organizations that employ healthcare workers in BC may have stolen the personal information of up to 240,000 individuals.

The Health Employers Association of BC announced Tuesday it’s dealing with the impacts of an illegal cyber-security attack on its servers that saw the information associated with nearly 240,000 email addresses be taken.

The information accessed could include birthdates, social insurance numbers, passport information, driver’s licences, education credentials, investigative reports, and other information about employees’ dealings with affected programs.

The breached servers belonged to Health Match BC, the BC Care Aide and Community Health Worker Registry, and the Locums for Rural BC program.

The attack does not impact wider healthcare records for British Columbians who didn’t use these programs.

“Today it is important to let people know their personal information may have been taken through a cyber-attack,” HEABC president and CEO Michael McMillan said in a news release. “We recognize this may create questions and concerns for individuals… we are working with cybersecurity and privacy experts to address the incident.”

HEABC learned of the cyberattack on July 13.