BC government to launch in-vitro fertilization program

People in British Columbia who want to become parents but are facing barriers like infertility will benefit from a new provincial government program that helps covers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment costs.

As part of today’s 2024 BC budget announcement, the provincial government announced it will start a new publicly funded IVF program on April 1, 2025, that covers a single cycle of treatment. Currently, costs for IVF can be unaffordable for many hopeful parents.

The budget sets aside $68 million for the program over the next two fiscal years, including $34 million in 2025/2026 and another $34 million in 2026/2027.

Ahead of the program’s launch next year, the provincial government will form an “expert clinical group” to assist in the creation of the program, including age considerations, service delivery options, and care pathways to access the service.

“I think about the big family dinners at my house and the joy being a grandparent has brought me. Everyone who wants to have a child should have the opportunity to do so. However, infertility and other barriers can pose challenges. In-vitro fertilization, or IVF, is one option, but it can be expensive,” said BC Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy during her budget speech today.

“People who want to start a family should be able to, regardless of their relationship status, who they love or how much they make… I know this will be welcome news for many. Whether it’s a person looking to have a child on their own, people who are experiencing infertility, or a same-sex couple who has tried other methods. This will help more people on the path to parenthood.”

This IVF program is being launched during a time when birth rates continue to fall in BC, which is also a nationwide trend, and when housing and living costs continue to soar.

Similar provincially-funded IVF programs also exist in jurisdictions such as Manitoba and Ontario.

Last year, the BC provincial government also launched a free prescription contraception program.