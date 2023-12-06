Major changes are coming to the BC Building Code to improve the accessibility, liveability, and safety of future new buildings across British Columbia.

The provincial government is implementing some of the biggest changes to the building code in years.

With a warming climate, and following the deadly heat wave of 2021, all new residential buildings must provide one living space with a temperature that does not exceed 26°C within a living space. This cooling requirement can be achieved through passive design measures or with cooling equipment, such as air conditioning or air cooling.

Similarly, the City of Vancouver, which has its separate building code, will require buildings to install mechanical air cooling equipment in all new multi-family homes within its jurisdiction starting in 2025.

When it comes to accessibility, the updated provincial code will require power-operated doors in all building entrances and universal washrooms, an elevator in all large two- and three-storey apartment buildings, designated wheelchair spaces in event venues, improved wayfinding signage for safety, full-size change tables in universal washrooms, and assisted-listening systems for people with hearing loss.

For adaptable homes, which provide accessibility design considerations for living spaces, all new homes in large residential buildings and ground-floor suites in small buildings will have accessible clearances through doorways, added space to maneuver in a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, the placement of switches and other controls at an accessible height, and reinforced bathroom walls to enable the future installation of grab bars.

Smaller residential buildings, such as single-detached homes, townhouses, and rowhouses, will be required to reinforce bathroom walls to preserve the ability to install grab bars.

Some members of the building development industry previously expressed concern that such changes requiring a higher standard of adaptable home design — which requires more floor area — will greatly increase the cost of construction, with the added costs passed on to homebuyers and renters.

At the same time, the provincial government will also consider allowing single-egress stairs in some building designs to improve the efficiency of floor space.

“As we take historic steps to build more homes for people faster, we are also taking action to make sure homes are safe, accessible and more resilient to climate change,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing, in a statement. “We have to find ways to innovate and build differently. Over the next year, the province will lead a discussion on enabling single-egress stairs in the BC Building Code.”

Additionally, the province will expand the use of mass timber construction and implement new seismic considerations for small buildings.

The seismic design changes will come into effect on March 10, 2025, to provide the building development industry with a one-year transition period. But for all other changes, the updates will take effect on March 8, 2024.