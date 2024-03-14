Walk-on foot passengers on select sailings on BC Ferries’ routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island will be able to enjoy new lower fares of $15 when their trips are booked and paid for ahead of time.

As well, there will be new savings for families or passengers who carpool in the same vehicle and book in advance. These lower fares for a vehicle and driver will start at $49.

These changes on the major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island will come into effect on April 1, 2024.

The ferry corporation announced today these new discount fares will be available for select sailings when there is less volume at the terminals and ships. This represents an expansion of BC Ferries’ Saver fares, which were first rolled out in 2021.

According to BC Ferries, more than double the number of people travelling between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island will be able to benefit from discounts from Saver fares. As well, the cancellation fees for Pre-paid and Saver fares will be reduced to provide passengers with more planning flexibility if their plans change. The fee to cancel certain fares will be reduced from the existing rate of $15 to only $5.

Additionally, Saver fares will also be changed for the routes between Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast and between Powell River and Vancouver Island, with fares of $39 for a vehicle and driver. Twice as many people will now benefit from these improved Saver discounts for these particular routes.

These fare changes will encourage more passengers to take the ferries during less busy times, effectively distributing volume across the day to help the ferry corporation better manage its peak season travel demand.

In recent years, especially after the pandemic, BC Ferries has faced growing challenges with providing sufficient capacity to meet demand due to a combination of a strong post-pandemic recovery and the growing frequency of sailing cancellations due to crew shortages.

“By offering more discounts for those who book and pay in advance, we expect less congestion at our busier times, more passengers will be able to find space to travel at the times they want and fewer will experience sailing waits,” said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of BC Ferries, in a statement.

“It’s nearly three times quicker for customers to check in with a Pre-paid or Saver fare, so in addition to getting our best fares, the more people who book these, the better the experience we can offer for everyone.”

But there will be some fare increases, too.

BC Ferries noted today standard adult fares on various major routes will increase by $0.55, and the at-terminal fare for passengers driving up will increase by $4.10 for routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

Last fall, the independent commissioner of BC Ferries approved an average fare increase of 3.2% annually between April 2024 and 2028. Prior to receiving a $500 million funding infusion from the provincial government, the ferry corporation proposed a 9.2% annual fare increase over the same period.