BC Ferries cancels in-person meetings following threats to members

Following a rise in threats of violence and abuse to its members, BC Ferries has decided to move community meetings online.

Brian Anderson, Vice President of Strategy and Community Engagement at BC Ferries, issued a statement addressing the threats and subsequent decision.

“Over the past several months, our team members have noted a rise in aggressive, threatening and abusive behaviour while out in [the] community,” the statement reads.

Some of the violent behaviours toward members have included “keying of vehicles, shouting, foul language, and a disrespect for personal space.”

“These events have raised important issues regarding the safety and security of our colleagues when in public settings,” the statement continues.

To ensure the safety of its staff, BC Ferries has paused all in-person events for the time being.

Anderson stated that this decision was not made lightly and that BC Ferries condemns the threats of violence directed toward its members.

“BC Ferries is resolute in enforcing a zero tolerance policy for abusive behaviour. The safety of our staff and community is always top priority,” reads the statement.

Going forward, BC Ferries is prioritizing plans to establish security and safety measures for members attending meetings in the hopes of resuming in-person events.

“Establishing a fulsome safety and security plan related to FAC meetings and other publicly-accessible events is a priority moving forward,” the statement reads.

“It [is] our goal is to resume face-to-face meetings as soon as possible as guided by the safety plan.”