"F**k the time change": Many BC residents feel meh about falling back
We all gained an extra hour of sleep this past weekend, but falling back has many BC residents sick and tired of the annual time change.
One of the main complaints we’ve seen online is that people have to leave work and return home with darker skies because the clocks have been rolled back one hour. While some seem unphased by it all, ample data suggests that the annual time changes do impact our health and overall well-being for a variety of reasons.
But first, let’s see what BC residents are saying.
Hello darkness my old friend
For most of us, our electronic devices automatically shifted the time back by one hour at 2 am on Sunday morning. People working 9 to 5 will recognize the increase of darkness instantly once they clock out at the end of the day.
That has been one of the main complaints today. What adds to the negative energy around the time change is the fact that in BC, we have been told for a few years that the time change will stop. However, we’re still waiting for things to change across the border so we can all align like a big, happy West Coast family.
A thread on the Vancouver Reddit featured a post reminding folks that when they finish their 9-5 jobs, they’ll be going home in the dark. Some mentioned that they work more than a 9-5 gig and are used to leaving home and returning in the dark.
“Jokes on you, I work in film and haven’t seen the light of day in years.”
However, the original poster also shared some inspiring words.
“Something you do might brighten someone’s day. Maybe you’ll say something funny. Maybe your secret admirer will appreciate that you’re in their world. Maybe you’ll smile at somebody while they’re having a shitty day, and they’ll feel better.”
They added, “So f**k the time change. Be the light yourself!”
In another thread on the BC subreddit, the original poster said, “Can we as a people just not partake in Daylight [Saving] Time?”
Some pleaded with others to “TURN OUR HEADLIGHTS AND TAIL LIGHTS ON PLEASE.”
It has even led to some fond comments about the snow!
Some have no problem with the extra darkness and even prefer it.
A lot of folks are just happy with the extra hour of sleep.
The sound of science
Many studies have been conducted about the impact that yearly time changes have on us. The impact varies between adults, children, and even your pets. This study from the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine even calls some of the possible health risks significant, “including increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders, and motor vehicle crashes.”
Earlier this year, when we sprung forward, UBC published a post regarding health and safety around the time change. While it’s now too late to heed this advice, it suggests that should people gradually adjust their bedtime in the days before the time change.
“By going to bed 10-15 minutes earlier every night and getting out of bed 10-15 minutes earlier, your body has more time to adjust.”
While it might be easier said than done for some, UBC also says to avoid being late, which can cause you to rush.
“Fatigue slows down your reaction time on the road, so remain alert and avoid driving if you are drowsy or tired.”
Fatigue can also lead to typos, so if this post has any, you knwo why!
Time.com has some insight into our natural rhythms and how our mind and body react to light, or in this case, the lack of it.
“The brain has a master clock that is set by exposure to sunlight and darkness. This circadian rhythm is a roughly 24-hour cycle that determines when we become sleepy and when we’re more alert. The patterns change with age, one reason that early-to-rise youngsters evolve into hard-to-wake teens,” Time says.
“Even an hour change on the clock can throw off sleep schedules — because even though the clocks change, work and school start times stay the same.”
When it comes to your pets, they don’t abide by human time, so they are going to be expecting to be fed the same time they always are, and they’re going to look at you like you’re crazy when their food comes at a different time.
If you’re struggling today, just remember there are likely many in the same boat.
Are you a BC resident fed up with the time change? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments.