We all gained an extra hour of sleep this past weekend, but falling back has many BC residents sick and tired of the annual time change.

One of the main complaints we’ve seen online is that people have to leave work and return home with darker skies because the clocks have been rolled back one hour. While some seem unphased by it all, ample data suggests that the annual time changes do impact our health and overall well-being for a variety of reasons.

But first, let’s see what BC residents are saying.

Hello darkness my old friend

For most of us, our electronic devices automatically shifted the time back by one hour at 2 am on Sunday morning. People working 9 to 5 will recognize the increase of darkness instantly once they clock out at the end of the day.

That has been one of the main complaints today. What adds to the negative energy around the time change is the fact that in BC, we have been told for a few years that the time change will stop. However, we’re still waiting for things to change across the border so we can all align like a big, happy West Coast family.

A thread on the Vancouver Reddit featured a post reminding folks that when they finish their 9-5 jobs, they’ll be going home in the dark. Some mentioned that they work more than a 9-5 gig and are used to leaving home and returning in the dark.

“Jokes on you, I work in film and haven’t seen the light of day in years.”

However, the original poster also shared some inspiring words.

“Something you do might brighten someone’s day. Maybe you’ll say something funny. Maybe your secret admirer will appreciate that you’re in their world. Maybe you’ll smile at somebody while they’re having a shitty day, and they’ll feel better.”