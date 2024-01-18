Fears leave BC residents comme ci, comme ça about purchasing an EV

Half of BC residents plan to purchase an EV as their next car, which means half don’t, and many are skeptical about the government’s zero-emission targets, according to a new survey.

For other BC residents, certain fears are holding them back from choosing an EV as their next vehicle.

According to the latest survey from ResearchCo, many British Columbians are skeptical that the government will hit its goal, which calls for the “sale of gas-powered light-duty cars and trucks to be phased-out by 2035 — five years earlier than originally proposed.”

Since 2022, the hopefulness of BC residents on these matters seems to have dwindled.

Sentiments have dropped since April 2022 by 16 points, with only 37% of recent respondents feeling BC can achieve its goals.

BC’s goals are dependent on consumer trends, and they have not looked positive for the province since the last time this survey was conducted.

While most residents agree with BC’s goals, a majority don’t plan on purchasing an EV. The trends vary between the province and Metro Vancouver.

“Most drivers in Metro Vancouver (58%, -6) continue to believe that their next car will be electric,” says Mario Canseco, president of Research Co.

“The proportions are lower among drivers who reside in the Fraser Valley (49%, -13), Southern BC (48%, -6), Vancouver Island (45%, -8) and Northern BC (42%, +6).”

The numbers are lower province-wide.

“Half of British Columbians who drive their own cars in (50%, -9) say it is ‘very likely’ or ‘moderately likely’ that the next vehicle they acquire for themselves or their household will be electric.”

However, 58% say they’ll probably not purchase an EV next due to the cost.

Cost wasn’t the only hindrance. Some folks are worried that they’d get stranded if they drove an EV due to losing power, while others are worried that there is a lack of charging stations in the province.

“Compared to 2022, the proportion of drivers in British Columbia aged 18 to 34 and aged 35 to 54 who express a fear of becoming stranded as a possible reason to avoid purchasing an electric vehicle has dropped, from 44% to 35% among those aged 18 to 34 and from 55% to 45% among those aged 35 to 54.”

