BC health officials announce 813 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

BC health officials announced 813 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 186,245.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,185 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 340 individuals are currently hospitalized, 146 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 303 new cases, 2,316 total active cases

303 new cases, 2,316 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 102 new cases, 911 total active cases

102 new cases, 911 total active cases Interior Health: 208 new cases, 1,281 total active cases

208 new cases, 1,281 total active cases Northern Health: 118 new cases, 915 total active cases

118 new cases, 915 total active cases Island Health: 82 new cases, 704 total active cases

82 new cases, 704 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,953 deaths in BC. Two deaths occurred in Fraser Health, three in Island Health, one in Northern Health, and five in Vancouver Coastal Health.

From September 21 to 27, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.9% of cases and from Sept. 14-27 they accounted for 80.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 21 to 27) – Total 5,121

Not vaccinated: 3,324 (64.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 361 (7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,436 (28%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 14 to 27) – Total 438

Not vaccinated: 318 (72.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 36 (8.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 84 (19.2%)

Past two weeks, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 14 to 27)

Not vaccinated: 46.8

Partially vaccinated: 15

Fully vaccinated: 1.9

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 24.6 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

To date, 87.9% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 80.8% have received their second dose.

177,729 people who tested positive have now recovered.