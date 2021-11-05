BC reports just under 550 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 549 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 208,265.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 4,483 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 441 individuals are currently in hospital, 129 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 184 new cases, 1,903 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 78 new cases, 601 total active cases

Interior Health: 110 new cases, 686 total active cases

Northern Health: 102 new cases, 627 total active cases

Island Health: 73 new cases, 605 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, 61 total active cases

There has been one COVID-19-related death over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,201 deaths in BC.

From October 28 to November 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.3% of cases, and from October 21 to November 3, they accounted for 71.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (October 28 to November 3) – Total 3,366



Not vaccinated: 2,017 (59.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 181 (5.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,168 (34.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (October 21 to November 3) – Total 456

Not vaccinated: 294 (64.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 30 (6.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 132 (28.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 28 to November 3)

Not vaccinated: 254.8

Partially vaccinated: 62.3

Fully vaccinated: 27

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (October 21 to November 3)

Not vaccinated: 57

Partially vaccinated: 16

Fully vaccinated: 3

To date, 90.2% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 85.7% have received their second dose.