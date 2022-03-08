BC reports 997 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths since Friday
British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 997 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 350,941.
There were 385 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 327 between Saturday and Sunday, and 285 between Sunday and Monday.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 449 (-35) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 63 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 263 new cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 209 new cases
- Interior Health: 242 new cases
- Northern Health: 79 new cases
- Island Health: 204 new cases
- Outside of Canada: Zero new cases
These numbers are provisional due to a delayed data refresh.
There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,914 deaths in the province.
There have been no new healthcare facility outbreaks, leaving a total of 17 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 90.7% (4,520,196) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5% (4,311,761) have received their second dose.
From February 25 to March 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 19.1% of cases, and from February 18 to March 3, they accounted for 31.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (February 25 to March 3) – Total 2,596
- Not vaccinated: 419 (16.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 77 (3.0%)
- Fully vaccinated: 2,100 (80.9%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (February 18 to March 3) – Total 427
- Not vaccinated: 114 (26.7%)
- Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.2%)
- Fully vaccinated: 291 (68.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 25 to March 3)
- Not vaccinated: 111.1
- Partially vaccinated: 47.3
- Fully vaccinated: 46.0
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (February 18 to March 3)
- Not vaccinated: 29.3
- Partially vaccinated: 19.9
- Fully vaccinated: 6.2