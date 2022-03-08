BC reports 997 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 997 new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 350,941.

There were 385 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 327 between Saturday and Sunday, and 285 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 449 (-35) COVID-positive people are currently hospitalized, and 63 (-6) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases are broken down by health region as follows: