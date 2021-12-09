BC health officials announce 341 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

BC health officials announced 341 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 221,576.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 2,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 220 individuals are currently in hospital, 73 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Broken down by health region, the new cases and total active cases are as follows:

Fraser Health: 83 new cases, 881 total active cases

83 new cases, 881 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 61 new cases, 538 total active cases

61 new cases, 538 total active cases Interior Health: 70 new cases, 576 total active cases

70 new cases, 576 total active cases Northern Health: 29 new cases, 262 total active cases

29 new cases, 262 total active cases Island Health: 98 new cases, 607 total active cases

98 new cases, 607 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, two total active cases

There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,378 deaths in BC. This includes three deaths in Fraser Health, one death in Interior Health, two deaths in Northern Health, and three deaths in Island Health.

To date, 85.9% (4,281,608) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.1% (4,094,539) have received their second dose.

From December 1 to 7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.7% of cases, and from November 24 to December 7, they accounted for 63.5% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 1 to 7) – Total 2,422



Not vaccinated: 1,308 (54%)

Partially vaccinated: 90 (3.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,024 (42.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (November 24 to December 7) – Total 192



Not vaccinated: 116 (60.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 6 (3.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 70 (36.5%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 1 to 7)

Not vaccinated: 164.4

Partially vaccinated: 43.1

Fully vaccinated: 22,7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (November 24 to December 7)