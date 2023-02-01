Some British Columbians are getting cash this month to help fight inflation

British Columbians with kids can expect some cash in February, as part of the ongoing efforts to address unaffordability and inflation in the province.

Last month, families in the province received enhanced BC Family Benefit payments, formally known as the Child Opportunity Benefit.

The good news? That was just the first of three payments.

The second payment will be sent in February and the third is expected in March.

The maximum the credit could provide is $350 between January and March for a family with two children.

Eligibility for the benefit is based on income and the number of children.

For each month, a child will receive up to an additional $58.33. A family with two children will receive as much as $350 from this top-up from the province. Here is a breakdown of the maximum monthly benefit amount BC families may receive which included the temporary benefit enhancement, according to the province: $191.66 per month for your first child

$141.67 per month for your second child

$125 per month for each additional child You might also like: Some BC families could receive more than $400 to help with inflation

People in BC getting free money from newly sworn-in premier

Here are ways British Columbians can get extra cash from the government this year About 75% of families in the province will receive a full or partial payment from the BC Family Benefit. Approximately 84% of those families will receive at least $50 per month per child, according to the government. There is no need to apply for this temporary increase. As long as a family’s income tax filing is up to date, they will receive the extra cash, which will be deposited by the Canada Revenue Agency. “If your adjusted family net income for the 2021 taxation year is $25,806 or less, you’ll receive the maximum enhanced benefit amount,” the province explains.

“If your adjusted family net income for the 2021 taxation year is more than $25,806 but less than $82,578, the monthly enhanced benefit for January to March 2023 is reduced by 0.33% (1/300th) of the portion of income over $25,806,” the province said.

“With the rising cost of living due to global inflation and the day-to-day expenses that come with raising children, we know times are stressful,” Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy said in a news release. “We’re here to help the parents who need it most with a little extra money to hopefully help take a bit of pressure off the family budget.”