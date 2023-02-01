Some British Columbians are getting cash this month to help fight inflation

British Columbians with kids can expect some cash in February, as part of the ongoing efforts to address unaffordability and inflation in the province.
Last month, families in the province received enhanced BC Family Benefit payments, formally known as the Child Opportunity Benefit.
The good news? That was just the first of three payments.
The second payment will be sent in February and the third is expected in March.
The maximum the credit could provide is $350 between January and March for a family with two children.
Eligibility for the benefit is based on income and the number of children.
“If your adjusted family net income for the 2021 taxation year is more than $25,806 but less than $82,578, the monthly enhanced benefit for January to March 2023 is reduced by 0.33% (1/300th) of the portion of income over $25,806,” the province said.
“With the rising cost of living due to global inflation and the day-to-day expenses that come with raising children, we know times are stressful,” Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy said in a news release. “We’re here to help the parents who need it most with a little extra money to hopefully help take a bit of pressure off the family budget.”