BC Amber Alert issued for two missing kids

Phones and TV around the province lit up with an emergency Amber Alert on Saturday, March 26.

The emergency alert was issued by Fort St. John RCMP in Northern BC for Dawn Bellamy and her two small children.

Now, the police are asking for the public’s help to find them, so if you see them, call 911 right away and do not approach.

Four year old Liam Ballamy and 10 month old Myra Ballamy were last seen with their mom around 8919 91st Street in Fort St. John around 11 am on Thursday, March 24.

“Fort St. John RCMP has grounds to believe that Jason Dalrymple has taken Dawn Bellamy and her two children against their will from their residence in Fort St John and that they are in danger while in his presence,” said police in a release.

“The suspect is believed to be headed east, possibly to Ontario,” and they also reportedly have two dogs and a cat with them.

RCMP say they could possibly be travelling in an olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a BC Licence plate HT184A.

Here are the descriptions of all the people involved in the BC Amber Alert:

The suspect is Jason Dalrymple.

Date of birth 1986-02-24

5’11” tall

Approximately 200 lbs

Often wears Hats/toques as he is bald on the top of his head

Has a moustache/goatee (light brown/reddish in colour)

Blue Eyes

The mother of the children is Dawn Bellamy.

Date of Birth 1998-10-18

Indigenous

5’5”

110lbs

Long, Dark Brown/Black Hair

Brown Eyes

May be wearing Blue Glasses

Has a scar on her Forehead

The Amber Alert was issued for these two children:

Liam Bellamy

Date of birth 2017-09-02, aged 4

Male

Approximately 4’ tall

Approximately 40lbs

Dark Brown/Black hair (similar to Dawn)

Brown Eyes

Short hair (Hair is curly when long)

Myra Bellamy

Date of birth 2021-05-25, 10 months old

Female

25lbs

Very light hair (appears to have no hair due to lightness)

Blue/Hazel Eyes

If you see any of the people involved in this Amber Alert, the vehicle, or the suspect, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.

