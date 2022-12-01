Wicked deal: Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day sale begins tonight

Get ready, candle lovers. Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day sale begins online tonight and in stores tomorrow, Friday, December 2, until Saturday, December 3.

Three-wick candles are priced at $11.95 and will be available online at 8 pm EST by using the code “CANDLEDAY”.

Last year, three-wick candles were priced at $11.95 for the sale as well — we love a steady deal!

You might also like: The trailer for "Cocaine Bear" has dropped and it's as wild as you'd expect (VIDEO)

"I’m so grateful": Lottery winner forgot she had ticket and carried it around for months

Alberta named a top travel destination for 2023 by National Geographic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bath & Body Works Canada (@bathandbodyworkscanada)

As was also the case last year, customers could make a haul out of the sale with a limit of 18 candles per transaction, so let’s hope for that same sweet deal again this year.

Think about all the Mahogany Teakwood, Tree Farm, or Fresh Balsam scented candles you’ll be able to bring home!

New holiday wrappings for some fan-favourite candles have also been dropped, in case you want to go with a classic but still have a holiday twist.

This year’s in-store candle sale will only last two days – Friday and Saturday — so you better make it to a store ASAP! The online deal will also remain in effect for Friday and Saturday.

The Bath & Body Works Candle Day sale only happens once a year, so if you have a candle lover in your life, now is the chance to get them a present for the holidays and save some coins at the same time.