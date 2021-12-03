Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day sale returns this Friday

Get ready, candle lovers. Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day sale returns in stores and online Friday, December 3.

Three-wick candles are priced at $11.95 and will be available while supplies last. No coupon code is needed.

You can make a haul out of it with a limit of 18 candles per transaction.

Think about all the Mahogany Teakwood, Tree Farm. or Fresh Balsam scented candles you’ll be able to bring home!

New holiday wrappings for some fan-favourite candles have also been dropped, in case you want to go with a classic but still have the holiday twist.

This year’s in-store candle sale will only last two days – Friday and Saturday, with Friday being the sole option for online orders at the special price.

The event only happens once a year, so if you have a candle lover in your life, now is the chance to get them a present for the holidays and save some coins at the same time.