Vancouver fashion designers score big with Canucks partnership

A trio of Vancouver fashion designers are celebrating the successes of their recent partnerships, but they say they’ve only just begun “introducing a new mindset to an old industry.”

Marcus Quon, Graham Hood and Austin Ottone are the minds behind Basico Branco, a premium sustainable wholesale clothing company launching this September.

The founders are working hard to fill a niche in the fashion marketplace, and are currently working on their third collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks.

“Basico Branco offers premium and unique blank garments with sustainability as the top priority,” explained Quon to Daily Hive. “We’re bringing retail-worthy products to the wholesale market while also working to achieve sustainability without compromise.

“After years in the industry, we realized that there was a massive hole in the market. No one was offering premium blanks that the Earth wasn’t paying a premium to produce. So we started Basico Branco.”

Their experience led them to an important collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks that started in 2023.

“The Canucks originally approached us to help design the “free the skate” to re-release their iconic black skate jersey,” explained Quon. “They originally came to us in search of help connecting them with the next generation. Not only of Canucks fans but humans in general.

“We initially captured this through design, by implementing streetwear and culture into our graphics. They soon understood the importance of sustainability which led to a long-term, ongoing partnership rather than a one-off collaboration.”

Basico Branco’s Canucks collection was a huge hit with fan favourite pieces selling in just a few months. Limited items are still available in the Team Store and through the online store.

“We make it easy for partners like the Canucks,” said Hood. “Providing designs, pricing, pre-production samples, production, and door-to-door fulfilment. All they have to do is approve and place their order. The rest is up to us.

“This is a model that big brands appreciate. Leaving the creative process in the hands of the designers and end makers of their products. It allows them to focus on the integral parts of their business while knowing that their design and production are in good hands.”

Sustainability is important to the ethos of Basico Branco, which uses 100 percent organic cotton materials for all products.

The brand also uses low-impact dyeing methods which is Oeko-Tex certified and conducts safe and responsible disposal of excess and waste materials. These approaches reinforce Basico’s values in the long lasting quality of their blanks which is a direct challenge to the fast fashion industry.

“Imagine buying and throwing away one t-shirt every two months because the quality and materials just don’t last,” said Hood. “Our products stand the test of time, which allows you to invest in a longer-lasting product, rather than an easy, cheap and accessible product.”

While the trio are hard at work on their next Canucks collection as well as the launch of the Basico Branco brand, they’re already looking forward to helping other clients with their wholesale clothing and design needs.

“Our goal is to help as many companies, brands, and individuals as possible,” shared Quon. “Whether directly or indirectly, we want to help people make a difference one piece of clothing at a time. We are part of the solution, and plan to spread awareness through our partners, and have our partners spread the message through theirs.

For more information about Basico Branco, visit its website.