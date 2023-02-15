Everyone’s fave purple dinosaur is making a comeback.

Toy company Mattel announced the relaunch of the Barney franchise on Monday, confirming the dino’s return to TV and toy shelves next year.

But your familiar childhood friend will look a little different this time around. The toy giant also revealed the dino’s makeover, and fans are shook.

“WHAT THE F**K DID THEY DO TO BARNEY,” screamed one fan on Twitter, sharing a then-and-now photo of the character.

WHAT THE FUCK DID THEY DO TO BARNEY pic.twitter.com/zbrAH0Hk9L — 𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓷 ✰ (@shenintensexual) February 13, 2023

The Barney & Friends show, which aired on PBS from 1992 to 2010, featured a person wearing a giant anthropomorphic Tyrannosaurus rex suit (sorry, he’s not real).

This time around, the show won’t be live-action and will instead be animated, but was the redesign necessary? People took to Twitter to share their distraught and hilarious reactions and observations.

Many were sad to see that Barney went under the knife for some cosmetic surgeries.

“They gave Barney contacts, a nose job and bigger veneers. Sad,” tweeted one fan.

They gave Barney contacts, a nose job and bigger veneers. Sad. pic.twitter.com/D2aWosH8AZ — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) February 14, 2023

“Barney got the buccal fat removal,” tweeted another person.

Barney got the buccal fat removal pic.twitter.com/eS8rveyuiX — Taietsarón:sere (@tai_leclaire) February 13, 2023

Others think it’s all in the eyes.

“Worst part of new Barney’s design is that his eyes are fully open. Barney needs his friendly sleepy eyes,” said one Twitter user.

Worst part of new barney’s design is that his eyes are fully open. Barney needs his friendly sleepy eyes. pic.twitter.com/1naqdkP9f6 — 🍄 𝕄𝔸𝔻𝕊 𝔾 🍄 (@MadyGComics) February 14, 2023

Another person likened the new Barney animation to the cursed original movie redesign of Sonic the Hedgehog.

What I don’t like about the new Barney design is that his eyes remind me too much of the original Sonic movie design. pic.twitter.com/4Iy7UXVKun — Alberto Herrera (@Alberto9Herrera) February 13, 2023

One fan mourned the magic of the live-action dino.

My parents took me to see Barney when I was 2, and my brain couldn’t handle that he existed in reality. I started sobbing when he was on stage. https://t.co/bGTSqPkFBV — Matt Acuña (@Acuna_Mattata) February 14, 2023

But it wasn’t all hate for the new Barney. Many also think the redesign is cute.

I see that barney has a new redesign for his 2024 series. Honestly, I think he’s cute. pic.twitter.com/T6blR2ReNo — CJDestroyah Animation (@calebharris496) February 13, 2023

In terms of where the show will air, a Mattel spokesperson told CNN that it has “confirmed streaming and broadcast partners that [it’ll] be announcing later this year.”

The toy giant says that besides TV, the franchise will include YouTube content as well as music and merchandise like toys, clothing and books.

So, will you accept this new dino as your Barney?