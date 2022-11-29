Do you have a good relationship…with your bank? (QUIZ)

The Bank of Canada has recently raised interest rates to 3.75%, with projections to make it even higher in 2023 to 4.5%.

That means things are getting more expensive, whether that is your mortgage or your grocery bills. Through these difficult economic times, a good financial institution can help you weather the storm and better prepare you to meet your financial needs.

But not all financial institutions are created equal. While some work with you to help educate you on what’s possible when it comes to your finances, others will try selling you frivolous products that might make you feel better, but won’t actually provide any benefit.

There are financial institutions like Coast Capital that can help you meet your financial goals, regardless of where you’re at. Because Coast Capital is a financial cooperative, when you become a member, you become a part owner — which means your success is their success.

To help you determine if your financial institution is doing everything they can to help you meet your goals, we’ve partnered with Coast Capital to create a quiz that will help you find out whether or not you’re missing out.

Regardless of your financial situation, Coast Capital offers education and support to help you make sense of your finances. Their Help Hub is a great place to source information, as it provides general knowledge related to the Canadian financial market. It also has hundreds of articles that outline the fundamentals of smart money management and offer advice on how to start applying them to your finances

They have over 260 licensed and accredited advisors who can work with young Canadians to help them achieve their financial goals. Potential members can schedule a session with one-on-one sessions over the phone or in person with an advisor at any Coast Capital branch. They also offer a free Money Chat tool for members looking for help on their own time.

To learn more about how to become a member, or schedule a free session with an advisor, visit Coast Capital’s website. And, for a limited time, new members are eligible to receive up to $500 — conditions apply.