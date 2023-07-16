7 ideas for an epic bachelorette party in Vancouver

Having one final night with all your friends before getting hitched is arguably one of the best wedding traditions.

Stereotypical bachelorette parties are filled with booze and a stash of cash for spicy entertainment, but that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

There are great ways to celebrate your upcoming nuptials with pals that aren’t quite as intense, and we’ve got your back with these ideas.

Planning a party can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be with this option for a more lowkey time.

Peaks & Picnics have a great selection of themed picnics for a luxury bachelorette party. You can have a rustic theme with their midnight gold picnic or even go for a dreamy vibe with their modern bohemian option.

Whatever theme you choose, you’re guaranteed to make some great memories with your friends with some Prosecco and blankets against the backdrop of Vancouver’s mountains.

Price: Starts at $249

Partyworks rents out a massive inflatable obstacle course for you and your bachelorettes to get into a competitive spirit and make some great memories.

You can divide into teams and set up a (not-so) friendly race to get the energy pumping. You can even make it more interesting by adding some forfeits at the end, such as a pie to the face or taking a shot.

Who wouldn’t want to watch their friends make fools of themselves running around a giant inflatable obstacle course?

Price: Quote given upon inquiry

If you want a raunchier vibe to your bachelorette party without the intensity of a ladies’ night at your local strip club, Tantra Fitness has the perfect package for you.

You and your fellow hens can book a one to two-hour party package that includes pole dancing and lap dance lessons in the comfort and laughter of friends. There’s even an option to add a male stripper for the last 30 minutes.

Don’t worry, they also do a non-raunchy version that’s just as much fun but focuses on the acrobatics and fitness side of things.

Price: Between $299 and $550

A weekend getaway is a great plan for your bachelorette party if you have the budget. Add a boat stay to this, and you have the ultimate weekend getaway.

Twin Anchors Houseboats has a range of boats available for you and your posse to stay in from April to October. Each boat cruises across Shuswap Lake for the most relaxing weekend away.

This idea is definitely worth it for your party if you love lounging around in the sun and swimming in lakes. It’s an added plus that some of the boats have a slide on the back!

Price: Between $2,000 and $6,000

Rent a private karaoke room

Watching your friends butcher a classic tune is always a fun and hilarious time. If you want something local for your bachelorette party, there are some great venues around Vancouver.

Switch is an atmospheric bar nestled along Robson Street which rents out private karaoke suites every day of the week. You can rent a VIP suite for your special night and sing out all your favourite tunes to your heart’s content.

Privé is another great option. This dark and boujee bar rents out some great karaoke rooms where you can build the best playlist for you and your hens.

Karaoke will make for an incredible evening. After all, what’s more romantic for a pre-wedding than a good old-fashioned serenading from friends?

Price: Between $30 and $225/hour (Switch)

Price: Between $40 and $200/hour (Privé)

Why not go for a more traditional celebration by drinking away any worries for your upcoming nuptials?

Craft Tours lets you and 14 of your closest friends hire a party bike to peddle your way to breweries around Vancouver, including Bomber Brewing and Parallel 49 Brewing.

This option is a great way to have a fun night out with friends while taking in some great views of the city. This is definitely worth the quad workout.

Price: Approximately $550

Instead of a typical boozy bachelorette party, you could spend the day seeing all the sites around Vancouver.

You and your party can book a private tour with Sea Vancouver for waterfront sightseeing. Seeing Vancouver’s mountains and waterfalls will always make for a spectacular time, and a last hurrah with friends is a great excuse to do it.

Private tours are either 1.5 or three hours long, and you can see everything from the Lions Gate Bridge to Deep Cove and more.

Price: Between $700 and $1,300

