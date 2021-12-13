Calling all romantics, a double dose of good news is heading your way.

Another summer of love is in the cards as Bachelor in Paradise Canada has been renewed for a second season.

The first-ever Canadian summer of love came to an end over the weekend, and Canadians can now apply to be part of season 2.

“Welcome to Paradise! If you’re looking for a summer of romance and the chance to fall in love with your favourite Bachelor alumni, you are in the right place,” says the application process.

The casting call requires applicants to be at least 19 years old and asks for a no-filter headshot, a full-body shot (head to toe), and a two-minute selfie video.

The casting call asks for applicants to be Canadian citizens who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The process asks candidates what they’re looking for in relationships, why they might be ready to give or get a wedding proposal, and which former Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor, or Bachelorette contestants would be good to see in Paradise.

City TV also asks for a brief description of the applicant’s dating history.

Season two will film for four weeks in May and June 2022.

The selfie video asks for the applicant’s name, age, occupation, and what makes them stand out in Paradise.

Paradise hopefuls can apply through the City TV website.

“Have fun. Be honest. Be direct,” advises City TV. “We look forward to reviewing your application!”

Do you have what it takes to get that final rose?