7 authentic ways to experience the real Richmond this fall

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Now that we’re settled into the magic of fall and accustomed to wearing cozy sweaters and scarves again, we have our sights set on discovering authentic experiences close to home.

Situated just 20 minutes from downtown Vancouver on the Canada Line, Richmond is brimming with diverse cultures, compelling characters, and authentic Pacific experiences. As the fourth-largest city in BC, Richmond can never be defined by just one element.

With the option to do anything from visiting a local farm to embarking on a nautical adventure to touring the city through its thriving food and drinks scene, it’s easy to spend an entire day or a weekend in Richmond.

Whether you stay close to nature during an outdoor excursion or shop creations by local artisans in Steveston Village stores, you’ll feel as though you’ve experienced something out of the ordinary — something different and worthwhile. So without further ado, here are seven experiences to discover the real Richmond this fall.

Visit a pumpkin patch

If you’re looking for an incredibly fun way to spend an afternoon, family-owned Richmond Country Farms has the answer. The farm has been operating for more than 40 years, and during fall, it offers an exceptional pumpkin patch that runs until October 31. Guests can opt for a walk-out Pumpkin Promenade experience to pick a pumpkin and explore the on-site corn maze. Alternatively, there’s the ride-out Wagon Experience, which brings you out into the patch on a tractor-drawn wagon — with an entertainer on board.

Discover Pacific authentic experiences

This fall, discover the truth of Richmond through cultural, natural, and culinary experiences while immersing yourself in the character of the city. On November 25 at 6 pm, treat your taste buds to a five-course culinary journey celebrating the history and traditions of Richmond at Pacific Plates: The Tastes & Traditions of Richmond’s Cultures, taking place at the Vancouver Airport Marriott. On any Thursday or Saturday, learn how to Dine like a Critic during a premium dinner experience led by food critic Alexandra Gill. Or, if getting out on the water is more your thing, book a mesmerizing Wildlife Spectacular tour with Vancouver Whale Watch before the end of the month. You could also join a Birding 101 tour to learn about Richmond’s avian life from a local ornithologist.

Sip on seasonal brews

To taste the flavours of autumn infused in craft brews, you’ll want to stop by some of Richmond’s acclaimed local breweries. At Britannia Brewing, try the cold brew-infused and irresistibly creamy yet warming Sea Hound Oatmeal Irish Cream Stout before heading over to Monkey 9 Brewing for the spice forward Orangu-Wit — a Belgian style witbier. After that, the Bean Me Up Espresso Milk Stout from Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks is the ideal cold-weather libation to finish a brewery hopping adventure. Whether on the same day or another, you might want to check out the newest brewery in Steveston: Five Roads Brewing.

Follow the Richmond Public Art Trail

Feel the creative energy rushing through Richmond by following the Richmond Public Art Trail. You have the option to design your own route through different neighbourhoods or follow the interactive map here, with the Steveston Fishermen’s Memorial as your starting point. Along the way, you can expect to see 18 magnificent murals adorning local buildings and walls, from Let’s Play Let’s Go in Steveston to Take Root in the City Centre.

Step inside a mirror light room

Since the weather across BC can often be quite unpredictable, it’s always a good idea to have an indoor activity option. For this, we suggest the new Moon & Back Gallery. Located on Bridgeport Road, the gallery has Metro Vancouver’s first mirror light rooms. These dazzling installations will transport visitors to digital galaxies where perspective takes another form. Pro tips: plan your visit ahead of time, and don’t forget your camera for all the photo-perfect moments.

Taste notable cuisine

There’s no shortage of legendary restaurants where you can tuck into iconic eats in Richmond. You can taste your way around the world in one day in the city, with spots like Sushi Hachi for sushi, Dinesty Dumpling House, BiBo Pizzeria for loaded pies, and sizzling Korean BBQ at Dolpan Seoul BBQ. If you’ve got time to spare, you could pursue the Dumpling Trail to taste even more drool-worthy varieties of Asian dumplings. Feeling like fish and chips? Try Dave’s Fish & Chips or Pajo’s Fish & Chips.

Learn about local culture at a historic site

To step back in time and learn about the role fishing played in the storied history of Richmond, visit the Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site. Today, the site is one of few remaining 19th-century salmon canneries on the BC coast. While you’re there, get a sense of local culture as you hear West Coast fishing stories and discover interesting facts about the fishing industry dating as far back as the 1870s.

This fall, you can discover the real Richmond through the people that shape the culture and character of this extraordinary local destination. You can find out more and start planning your visit at visitrichmondbc.com.