BC man who reversed credit card charge ordered to pay for rental ATV damage

A BC man who tried to get out of paying for damage to an all-terrain vehicle by reversing the charge on his credit card has been ordered by the Civil Resolution Tribunal (CRT) to pay the rental company.

Rebouar Arif rented the ATV from Elite Multi Services Ltd. back in 2021, but when the company came to pick up the CF Moto 800 after the two-day rental, its windshield was smashed.

According to a text message seen by CRT member Leah Volkers, Arif was initially courteous — thanking the company and asking them to let him know when they’d sourced a windshield repair.

But when the $2,100 charge came through on Arif’s credit card, he took issue with it.

He contacted his credit card company and informed him he didn’t consent to that payment. He claimed the damage to the ATV’s window stemmed from a pre-existing windshield ding that got bigger over the course of his rental.

However, the CRT didn’t find any evidence to support that and found Arif’s arguments were inconsistent with his text messages to Elite at the time of the rental.

The tribunal sided with the rental company, which posited the damage was from running into a tree. The CRT found Arif responsible for the damage and ordered him to pay back the remaining balance to the rental company.