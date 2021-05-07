As a growing number of British Columbians find themselves requiring more functionality from their homes — and more immediate access to neighbourhood amenities — many are gravitating towards rising urban centres across Metro Vancouver.

Surrey City Centre, in particular, had the highest annual growth rate from 2009 to 2019, averaging at 5.1%. As Surrey remains on track to become the largest city in BC, its city centre continues to rise with new towers championing state-of-the-art architecture, amenities, and design.

Ascent, in Surrey City Centre, is anticipated to be a landmark example of this. Developed by Maple Leaf Homes, the concrete, 31-storey high-rise puts prospective residents at the top of a rising downtown — just one block off King George Boulevard and steps from Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, SFU, and City Central Shopping Centre.

Surrounded by convenient transit options and bike paths, a vibrant tech sector with plenty of medical and engineering employment opportunities, and growing retail and recreation options, downtown Surrey is a modern metropolis with much to offer new residents. Not to mention the fact that the City of Surrey projects investing $5 billion in public infrastructure by 2026.

Census data shows that 45% of Surrey residents both live and work in the city — marking the third-highest ratio in Metro Vancouver and demonstrating the urban convenience of the area. Ascent will stand at the heart of all this activity.

Soon-to-be homebuyers can choose between 234 new studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes at Ascent — starting from $299,900.

As downtown Surrey’s newest concrete high-rise, Ascent was envisioned by Maple Leaf Homes — a developer with 30 years of experience in building communities across Metro Vancouver, most notably Delta Rise, the tallest residential building in the city.

Working with Vancouver-based DA Architects + Planners — a firm dedicated to craftsmanship, collaboration, and community building, Maple Leaf Homes is bringing a landmark design to a central Surrey location. The result is a design-forward structure that enhances the surrounding natural environment while also catering to unique floor plans and home features.

To bring their vision for interior decor to life, Maple Leaf Homes engaged a local, full-service interior design firm specializing in multi-family and single-family developments: The Collaborative Design Studio.

The studio’s creative, statement approach is seen as soon as residents enter the airy, double-height lobby at Ascent. Blending organic design details that invite a sense of the outdoors inside, this entryway connects to the building’s residences and indoor and outdoor amenities, including a co-working space at the top of the lobby’s statement staircase.

Inside the homes, residents will find generous layouts focusing on seamless functionality and design — with four modern colour schemes to choose from. Kitchens are complete with sleek integrated appliances that complement the minimalist backdrop and enhance dining spaces made for connection.

Ascent has a wide range of suites and suite features to match your lifestyle. Select homes include dens — which residents can use as their home office or a space for additional storage — and expansive private balconies, allowing for outdoor dining with a majestic mountain view. Meanwhile, others include an ensuite with double vanities and a spacious walk-in closet. Whatever is on your must-have list for your new home, it’s likely there’s an option for it at Ascent.

Amenities at Ascent cover three floors, culminating at the top of the building. But the excitement starts in the lobby as you proceed to the social lounge with a fireside, kitchen, games table, and big screen TV — perfect for catching the playoff game. There’s also an outdoor recreation green with something for the whole family, including a dog run, an open-air lounge, and a children’s play area.

Residents can easily invest in the health of their body and soul, with spaces to exercise but also connect with close friends and family. In addition to treadmills, weights, and spin bikes, the fitness centre includes a dedicated yoga room, plus a separate outdoor patio for workouts in the fresh air.

Meanwhile, the party room boasts a full kitchen and dining area to celebrate over good food and an entertainment lounge with a bar and a big-screen TV that brings the movie theatre experience to your home.

On level 30, Ascent residents can relax on the rooftop sun deck with a landscaped green and garden, plus fireside seating. As an added bonus, every resident at Ascent gets access to some of the best views in the building, overlooking the North Shore mountains.

Ascent is an urban community where residents can live, work, and play from the comfort of home. Inside your front door, the layouts are designed to provide more space, more functionality, and more value; it’s an offering that checks all the boxes — and a few extra.

If you’re ready to find your ideal home at Ascent, register for early access now by visiting OwnYourAscent.com.