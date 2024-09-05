There are few morning rituals more sacred than that first cup of coffee. So you want to make sure it’s a good one, right?

If you’re looking to try something new with a solid reputation, then write this down. % Arabica will have a month-long pop-up in Vancouver from now until Monday, September 16 at 290 Thurlow St.

Trust us when we say you really have to try it.

% Arabica began with a simple mission: to bring the world an amazing cup of coffee every day. The brand prides itself on high-quality beans and highly technical brewing practices.

Kenneth Shoji, brand founder and creative director, cups all the green beans himself. He then decides which beans are sent out to each of % Arabica’s 200 stores worldwide. Talk about dedication!

Each % Arabica location also prides itself on using top-of-the-line Slayer Espresso Machines for all drinks. (To give you a little perspective, one of these machines retails for over $40,000!)

But that’s not all. Every espresso shot is pulled for exactly 25 seconds. If it’s a second under or over, they won’t serve it to customers because it wouldn’t taste right according to their standards.

Ready to sip on something special? Swing by the % Arabica pop-up for yourself and try their new White Mocha, or just get your regular coffee order and taste the difference top-quality can make. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself joining the brand’s cult following!

Follow along on % Arabica’s Instagram for news and updates on new products and locations.

Where: 290 Thurlow St, Vancouver

When: Now until Fall 2024

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm daily