Snow more! These BC communities just saw a rare mid-April snowfall (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Seriously, spring. Where are you?

That was the message likely echoing in the minds of residents in several spots in the province yesterday after they saw several centimetres of snowfall throughout the day.

While it was a strange sight, at least they had a bit of a heads-up.

Environment and Climate Change Canada had put out a snowfall warning, the most serious of the alerts, for the area on eastern Vancouver Island between Courteney and Campbell River.

That stretch also hosts a busy route, Highway 19, which connects the north and south parts of the island. The flurries and freezing temperatures made some sections slippery and impacted visibility.

By Wednesday morning, most sections were clear and the warning ended.

Lightning storm last night and now it’s throwin down snow at sea level this morning. Vancouver Island Tings pic.twitter.com/wxrRiOqsoP — Dogtooth the Bludgeoner🧌 (@soyciologist) April 18, 2023

The snowfall came just a few weeks after the requirement to have snow tires or chains for northern parts of that stretch was lifted.

However, if you are driving on provincial highways in other parts of the province, mainly most highways outside of the south coast and Vancouver Island, winter tires are still required until April 30.

