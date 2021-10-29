As the weather starts to get chillier, it might be wise to stock up on good new movies and shows to watch while you snuggle up on couch.

Apple TV+ is releasing a bunch of enticing series and movies across Canada in November.

The stars are hitting the screens, including the likes of Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hah, Tom Hanks, and more.

Here are all the exclusive series and movies coming to Apple TV+ subscribers across Canada in November:

November 4

A new six-episode Korean-language Apple Original series directed and executive produced by visionary filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon and based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga. Dr. Brain marks the first Korean-language series to debut on Apple TV+.

The series follows a brilliant brain scientist Sewon who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, he goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead to access their memories for clues.

November 5

Starring Tom Hanks and Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Caleb Landry Jones, in Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland.

In the third season of Apple’s Peabody Award-winning and GLAAD Media Award-nominated Dickinson, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family. As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

A new, breakthrough live action series from creators Jack McBrayer and children’s TV veteran and author, Angela C. Santomero that aims to ignite kindness through exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination.

Anchored around Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer’s infectious positivity and whimsical humor, Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show invites preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world.

November 12

Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (played by Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (played by Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as ‘Phyllis,’ Marty’s younger sister, and Casey Wilson as ‘Bonnie’ the wife of Dr. Herschkopf.

After exploring the moon and visiting the International Space Station in season one, Snoopy and the Gang are ready for their next big adventure, an epic journey across the universe to discover if there really is life outside of Earth. Join Snoopy on an epic interstellar road trip as our intrepid beagle tackles one of the most compelling mysteries of humankind: is there life out there in the universe?

November 19

Marking the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch, Harriet The Spy stars acclaimed actor Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny. Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, “Harriet the Spy” follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch.

The Line (Four-part docuseries)

The Line is a new four-part, limited documentary series that examines the unprecedented 2018 case in which a US Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes

November 26

’Twas the Fight Before Christmas

Twas the Fight Before Christmas follows the story of a North Idaho neighborhood turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen. Christmas-loving lawyer Jeremy Morris’ plan hits a snag when the home owners’ association informs him that the event violates the rules of the neighborhood.