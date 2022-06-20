Vancouver is first Canadian city featured in new Fitness+ Time to Run experience

Runners all over the world may now virtually experience our beautiful city through Apple Fitness+‘s audio-guided run experience, Time to Run.

Vancouver is the first Canadian city to be featured in an instalment of Time to Run. The episode takes you through one of the city’s popular running routes along the False Creek Seawall, from the iconic Science World to laid-back Kitsilano.

As you run, you’ll learn little tidbits about the city and photos of local landmarks could even pop up on your Apple Watch to further immerse you in the story. These episodes are a great way to learn about a place you’ve never been before, but even locals could discover something new about their backyard.

Each episode of Time to Run is about half an hour to an hour long and is led by various Apple Fitness+ trainers who have also designed and integrated a workout into the experience.

Coach Sherica Holmon will guide you through a heart-pumping interval workout in Vancouver’s episode, so I recommend running along a continuous route to prevent interruptions. These workouts have varying intensities and are complemented by curated playlists that match the running pace and the city’s vibe.

You’ll hear the likes of Michael Bublé, Drake, The Weeknd, and Tegan and Sara among other Canadian artists on Vancouver’s playlist. The songs are catchy, which really help get the legs moving. If you need that extra push, the coach will inspire and motivate runners to go for more and even share some tips.

The whole experience is designed to help users become more consistent and better runners. The way it is presented encourages that because a challenging workout is wrapped up in a fun little package, so runners are getting the benefit of both fun and function.

There’s definitely more to discover on Time to Run with a roster of more than 20 cities and counting.

Locals and aspiring tourists alike can access Time to Run with an Apple Fitness+ subscription. It costs $12.99/month, but as of posting this article, there is a free 3-month trial offer when you buy an Apple Watch.

Not only will these episodes be available, but subscribers will also have access to a plethora of workouts you can do at the comfort of your living room. Make sure you have your Apple Watch on so you can keep track of all calories you’ve burned plus more.