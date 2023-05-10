Customers slam anti-Trudeau party planned in Canadian Tire parking lot near Toronto

An anti-Trudeau party organized to take place at a Canadian Tire parking lot near Toronto led to calls for boycotts of the brand before customers quickly discovered the event was unsanctioned.

Flyers of the event in Oakville began to circulate on social media this week, and dozens of Canadian Tire customers quickly vowed to boycott the brand after believing the event was associated with the retail company.

My husband and I shop @CanadianTire a lot. Just last night in fact. If this unCanadian horse💩 keeps up, I will not be any longer. Neither will my husband. That’s a promise. A comment regarding this would be appreciated, Canadian Tire. https://t.co/SE8B9w32Vs — Vicki Campbell🇨🇦 (@merry123459) May 9, 2023

However, customers quickly realized that the anti-Trudeau party was not actually associated with Canadian Tire and that the organizers simply copied and pasted the brand’s signature logo on the flyer.

We are a small town, heavily support @CanadianTire here, but not for long if this happens! — Thelma Thomson (@thelma_thomson) May 9, 2023

Despite this, a wave of concerned comments from customers quickly took over social media, and Halton police even told Inside Halton that they are aware of the planned event.

Hey @CanadianTire

What the hell is this?

I have been shopping in Canadian Tire for a long time. You need to make a statement about this.

Not impressed customer pic.twitter.com/2p3GHqnkA8 — Clay Thompson (@harryt59_harry) May 9, 2023

“At this point I am not sure if we will be in attendance but we do have officers looking into it at this time,” Const. Steve Elms told Inside Halton.

I highly doubt that @CanadianTire would allow this. These people do what they want without consideration. People need to get all the facts before jumping to conclusions. — Aaron (@airs0024) May 9, 2023

However, one customer alleged that after speaking with a service representative, she was assured that the event will no longer be taking place as “corporate is taking care of it.”

🇨🇦HATE RALLY UPDATE🇨🇦 I just spoke with the Customer Service rep at Canadian Tire/Oakville who assured me this wasn’t going to take place. “Corporate is taking care of it and it’s not going to happen”. Honk Honk Hooray🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/7QSzY5id5g — BKBelton (@bk_belton) May 9, 2023

Canadian Tire customers breathed another sigh of relief after the brand announced that it is “not affiliated with this event and permission for use of our name, logo, stores or parking lot for this activity has not been granted.”