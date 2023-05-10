NewsCanada

Customers slam anti-Trudeau party planned in Canadian Tire parking lot near Toronto

May 10 2023
An anti-Trudeau party organized to take place at a Canadian Tire parking lot near Toronto led to calls for boycotts of the brand before customers quickly discovered the event was unsanctioned.

Flyers of the event in Oakville began to circulate on social media this week, and dozens of Canadian Tire customers quickly vowed to boycott the brand after believing the event was associated with the retail company.

However, customers quickly realized that the anti-Trudeau party was not actually associated with Canadian Tire and that the organizers simply copied and pasted the brand’s signature logo on the flyer.

Despite this, a wave of concerned comments from customers quickly took over social media, and Halton police even told Inside Halton that they are aware of the planned event.

“At this point I am not sure if we will be in attendance but we do have officers looking into it at this time,” Const. Steve Elms told Inside Halton.

However, one customer alleged that after speaking with a service representative, she was assured that the event will no longer be taking place as “corporate is taking care of it.”

Canadian Tire customers breathed another sigh of relief after the brand announced that it is “not affiliated with this event and permission for use of our name, logo, stores or parking lot for this activity has not been granted.”

