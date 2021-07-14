New Anthony Bourdain documentary being released this week

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses death by suicide.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, a new documentary about the famous chef’s life, releases in Canada this week.

The doc, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival earlier in June, releases across select theatres in Canada on Friday, July 16.

The film is directed by Morgan Neville (Won’t You Be My Neighbour) and follows Bourdain’s success after the New Yorker’s acclaimed memoir, “Kitchen Confidential,” in 2000.

Using footage and interviews from friends, coworkers, and family members, the film explores what helped launched Bourdain to stardom, his culinary career, and his desire to travel the world.

Honoring its larger-than-life subject with “a near perfect tribute,” #ROADRUNNER: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is only in theaters starting Friday. 🎟️: https://t.co/GHGkdl7yjV pic.twitter.com/4D3eBtxVOB — Roadrunner (@RoadrunnerMovie) July 13, 2021

In the trailer for Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, we see the late chef’s charisma as he meets people and travels the world. Bourdain became famous for sharing his insights into the restaurant world and later for televised travels and adventurous appetite, which helped introduce global cuisines to audiences worldwide.

In June 2018, Bourdain died by suicide.

In an email with Madison McCloskey, the Publicist for Crave and HBO at Bell Media tells Daily Hive the streaming platform “has no plans” to add the title to the platform, even though the film will air on HBO Max (who have a partnership with Crave) later this year in the US.

Canadians looking to check out Roadrunner will only be able to do so in select theatres (where they are opening) as of July 16.