Whether you’re trying to get on your holiday shopping early or just in the market for some new winter clothing, we have some exciting news.

ANIÁN, a Vancouver-based circular fashion label, is offering 25% off their entire collection of clothing this weekend at both its Kitsilano Flagship Store and Victoria location during its annual Thanksgiving sale — if you’re shopping online and looking to take advantage of this sale, you can use discount code THANKFUL at checkout.

Being a circular fashion brand means ANIÁN is committed to reducing waste by keeping its clothing in circulation for as long as possible. With this in mind, the company has transitioned from using natural fibre textiles, manufactured in Canada, to using all recycled, natural fibre textiles from landfills.

This change helps reduce the estimated 10.5 million tonnes of clothes and textiles that are thrown away every year in North America, according to the Circular Innovation Council.

The brand is doubling down on its commitment to recycled materials with its circular tees and cashmino knits. The company also recently launched a Resell program, letting you give your used ANIÁN garments a second life with full store credit in return.

The designs at ANIÁN are meant to be simplistic and sleek, built to withstand the elements but also keep you looking sharp — versatile enough to be worn for any occasion.

All items purchased at the discount will be final sale, but direct exchanges will be allowed if the fit isn’t right.

Get yourself a fresh outfit you’re not going to want to spill gravy on by visiting the ANIÁN annual Thanksgiving sale this weekend.

When: Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9

Where:

On the Anian website

Kitsilano Flagship Store: 2149 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Victoria location: 575 Johnson Street, Victoria

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter