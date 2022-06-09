Angels turn to Nickelback walkup songs to get out of historic losing streak

When the Los Angeles Angels hit a slump, they decided to burn it to the ground.

Losers of 13 straight games heading into Wednesday night, the Angels turned to Nickelback walkup songs to try to correct their wandering ways.

Having already fired veteran manager Joe Maddon earlier in the week, the Angels decided to give each of their batters a Nickelback walkup song prior to last night’s contest against the Boston Red Sox.

“I like Nickelback,” interim manager Phil Nevin said, via MLB.com’s Sarah Wexler. “The entire game, I got the songs in my head, I can’t stop singing, and the next guy comes up. … I don’t know who [picked Nickelback] but it was neat, for a while.”

But the move didn’t exactly work. In what could’ve been a great night for Twitter memes, jokes, and general banter, the Angels registered seven hits, but fell 1-0 to the Red Sox.

FINAL: Angels 0, Red Sox 1 pic.twitter.com/GAFIAknPRM — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2022

The 2021 AL MVP Shohei Ohtani got things going with arguably the group’s biggest hit, walking up to “Photograph.”

Here it is, folks: Shohei Ohtani walking up to Nickelback’s “Photograph.” pic.twitter.com/DV1RHeOVUN — Sarah Wexler (@SarahWexler32) June 9, 2022

Unfortunately, three-time MVP Mike Trout missed the game due to a groin injury.

From Wexler, here’s the full list of walkup songs from the Angels’ starters:

Shohei Ohtani – “Photograph”

Jo Adell – “Rockstar”

Jared Walsh – “How You Remind Me”

Matt Duffy – “Someday”

Juan Lagares – “If Today Was Your Last Day”

Brandon Marsh – “When We Stand Together”

Jack Mayfield – “What Are You Waiting For?”

Kurt Suzuki – “This Afternoon”

Tyler Wade – “Animals”

The Angels return to action tonight against the Red Sox at 6:38 PT/ 9:38 ET. Maybe a hero can save them…