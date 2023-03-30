Bianca Andreescu updates health status in tweet after suffering awful injury

Bianca Andreescu announced she suffered two torn ligaments in her left ankle after sustaining a gruesome injury in her fourth-round match at the Miami Open on Monday.

Andreescu said she had no timeline for her return in a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“It’s tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let’s just say it could’ve been much worse!!” Andreescu tweeted. “I’m going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I’ll be back on court soon. Rehab process has already started and will continue to give updates. Love you all.”

The 22-year-old Andreescu fell to the court in pain during the second set of the match.

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before,” Andreescu said on the broadcast while writhing in pain.

She was taken off in a wheelchair and received a standing ovation from the crowd as she exited the court.

Mortifying scenes in Miami as Bianca Andreescu falls and hurts herself. This audio is heartbreaking to listen to. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain before.” Bianca does not deserve this again. 💔 pic.twitter.com/r7ZnJTUi6P — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 28, 2023

Andreescu, who won the 2019 US Open, has dealt with many injuries over the past four years, including a knee problem that sidelined her for much of the 2020 season.

She is currently ranked No. 31 in the world, though she will likely drop in the foreseeable future while rehabilitating her injury.