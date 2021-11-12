New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

Let’s hope the weather gets chillier and rainier this weekend because Amazon Prime Video is releasing a handful of exciting shows and series to dive into all weekend.

The streaming service is releasing a documentary about Pete Buttigieg and his attempt to become the youngest US President, a powerful show about a transgender teenager, and a documentary about Big Pharma.

Along with titles released earlier this month, here is what should be on your Amazon Prime radar this weekend, Canada.

Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the youngest US President, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband, Chasten, and their ambitious team. From the earliest days of the campaign, to his unlikely, triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond. This film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land, and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its center.

The upcoming four-part coming-of-age docuseries Always Jane, reveals an intimate and unguarded look at transgender teenager Jane Noury and her family as she prepares to leave home for college. Navigating deeply personal and challenging issues, the Noury family’s uplifting humour and kindness are always present, revealing the transformative power of acceptance, support, and love.

The hardest thing about dedicating yourself to the sport you love is saying goodbye to it. Watch behind-the-scenes as one of the best Spanish athletes of all time, NBA player Pau Gasol, ends his legendary career. Gasol also takes us along as he embarks on his future and the new challenges he will face once he hangs up his shoes.

A documentary profiling Martin Shkreli, the financial entrepreneur and pharmaceutical tycoon from Brooklyn, New York, known for raising the price of an AIDS drug by 5500% overnight, buying the sole copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million, and being convicted of securities fraud. The most hated man in America, Martin Shkreli, is Pharma Bro.

In case you missed out, here is what Amazon Prime Video released earlier in November:

Yellowstone – Season 4 (Exclusive Content)

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Exclusive Content)

The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public’s perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero as he seeks to unlock the “electrical” mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. The free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. With no cameras and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of a solo adventure. In this intimate documentary of a visionary climber, watch as he follows the path of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences.

Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Exclusive Content)

Recorded at the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, I’ll See Myself Out, comedian Tommy Little’s real-life antics and setbacks are sure to have audiences rolling on the floor in this one-hour special. It’s foolish, funny as hell and definitely his own fault.

A Man Named Scott (Amazon Original)

In 2009, Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, released his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. A genre-bending album that broke barriers by featuring songs dealing with depression, anxiety, and loneliness, it resonated deeply with young listeners and launched Cudi as a musical star and cultural hero. Director Robert Alexander’s A Man Named Scott explores Cudi’s journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world.

Tampa Baes (Amazon Original)

Meet the Tampa Baes: The young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be seen. Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.

Maradona: Blessed Dream – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

In this biographical drama series, follow the life of Argentinian legend and prolific soccer player Diego Maradona from his beginnings in the city of Fiorito, to his time at Barcelona and the stage in Naples. Relive the legend’s key role in leading his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. The cast includes Juan Palomino, Nazareno Casero, Nicolás Goldschmidt, Julieta Cardinali, Laura Esquivel, Mercedes Morán, Peter Lanzani, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Marcelo Mazzarello and Pepe Monje.