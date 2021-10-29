New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

It’s Halloween weekend, and Amazon Prime Video is releasing a bunch of great new shows and movies, just in time for all that candy-eating.

There’s a drama series following Argentinian soccer player Diego Maradona, some animation, a dark comedy anthology series, foreign flicks, and titles worth checking out from earlier in October.

Sneak a few Mars bars from the kids when they’re not looking and check out the new titles on Amazon Prime Video across Canada this weekend.

Maradona: Blessed Dream – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

In this biographical drama series follow the life of Argentinian legend and prolific soccer player Diego Maradona from his beginnings in the city of Fiorito, to his time at Barcelona and the stage in Naples. Relive the legend’s key role in leading his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. Cast includes Juan Palomino, Nazareno Casero, Nicolás Goldschmidt, Julieta Cardinali, Laura Esquivel, Mercedes Morán, Peter Lanzani, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Marcelo Mazzarello and Pepe Monje.

Why Women Kill – Season 1

Why Women Kill is a darkly comedic drama from the mind of Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids), it details the lives of three women living in three different decades dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

Unheard – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

When India won its freedom from the British, Hyderabad was still under the Nizam’s rule. The state became the epicentre of differing voices, most of them unheard. In this unique conversational drama, discover the struggle for freedom from the rarely told view of Hyperbadi. Cast includes Avasarala Srinivas, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Ajay, Bala Aditya, Chandini Chowdary, and Chakrapani.

Fairfax – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

From the studio behind Big Mouth, comes the smart, weird, and hilarious adult comedy about four middle school best friends on a never-ending quest for clout along Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles’ pulsing heart of hype-beast culture. The series takes a modern look at the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are and to fit in while standing out.

In case you missed out on Amazon Prime Video titles from earlier this month, here are other titles that should be on your to-watch list:

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women — bred for intelligence and obedience — embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. When they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they soon become consumed by fear, lust and an insatiable hunger for power.

Once upon a time, football was just a game… Follow the creation of the English Premier League through the stories from those who lived it and those who made the beautiful game a billion pound business, such as Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Vinnie Jones and Alan Shearer. Watch the goals, the glamour and the glory.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was also the basis of the iconic 1997 film. One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town —and themselves.

Physical strength is not enough to enter the elite group of the National Police in Spain. For the first time in its history, a camera crew has exclusive access to the extremely tough selection process for new members of the force, which lasts for more than seven months. In this docuseries, hundreds of applicants start with only a few passing the necessary tests to enter one of the most prestigious elite police forces in the world.

In case you missed it, here’s what Amazon released earlier this month:

The Manor (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape, she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all, in this addition to the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology.

This documentary follows the 27-year-old Canadian pop star’s journey back into the live music space during the pandemic. Helmed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner (who directed Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil), this documentary focuses on the lead-up to Bieber’s return to the stage for his first performance in three years. As Bieber prepares for his livestreamed New Year’s Eve 2020 show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton, viewers are taken on a revealing and exhilarating look into the singer’s inner circle.

Madres (Welcome to the Blumhouse) (Amazon Original) (Amazon Original)

As part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror anthology, a Mexican-American couple expecting their first child relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious. Cast includes Ariana Guerra, Tenoch Huerta, Joseph Garcia, Robert Larriviere, Elpidia Carrillo, and Kerry Cahill.

The only story that’s bigger than the game is the one about the team behind it. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020-2021 NHL season with All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs in the first All or Nothing franchise to follow an NHL team. During a season unlike any before it, the series follows the team on-and-off the ice as they become the first all-Canadian North Division Champions, before facing off against their Original Six rival, the Montreal Canadiens, in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Actor and lifelong Maple Leafs fan Will Arnett will narrate the series.