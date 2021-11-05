New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

You can’t spell November without A-M-A-Z-O-N.

Well, you can, it just wouldn’t look right.

If you’re looking to kick your feet up and dive into some serious Amazon Prime Video time this weekend, the streaming service has got you covered.

There’s some stand-up comedy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and a documentary following one of the boldest solo free climbing ascents in history.

Here’s what should be on your Amazon Prime radar this weekend, Canada.

Yellowstone – Season 4 (Exclusive Content)

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (Exclusive Content)

The extraordinary true story of eccentric British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose playful, sometimes even psychedelic pictures helped to transform the public’s perception of cats forever. Moving from the late 1800s through to the 1930s, follow the incredible adventures of this inspiring, unsung hero as he seeks to unlock the “electrical” mysteries of the world and, in so doing, to better understand his own life and the profound love he shared with his wife, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy).

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. The free-spirited 23-year-old makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. With no cameras and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of a solo adventure. In this intimate documentary of a visionary climber, watch as he follows the path of his own passion, despite the heaviest of possible consequences.

Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Exclusive Content)

Recorded at the 2021 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, I’ll See Myself Out, comedian Tommy Little’s real-life antics and setbacks are sure to have audiences rolling on the floor in this one-hour special. It’s foolish, funny as hell and definitely his own fault.

A Man Named Scott (Amazon Original)

In 2009, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi released his debut LP, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. A genre-bending album that broke barriers by featuring songs dealing with depression, anxiety, and loneliness, it resonated deeply with young listeners and launched Cudi as a musical star and cultural hero. Director Robert Alexander’s A Man Named Scott explores Cudi’s journey over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs, making music that continues to move and empower his millions of fans around the world.

Tampa Baes (Amazon Original)

Meet the Tampa Baes: The young lesbian “it-crowd” navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay – Florida’s LGBTQ+ hub and the place to see and be seen. Always ready for an adventure or a good party, this group of loyal friends – and sometimes more than friends – is ambitious and unapologetic while constantly battling stereotypes and labels.

In case you missed out, here is what Amazon Prime Video released in October:

Maradona: Blessed Dream – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

In this biographical drama series, follow the life of Argentinian legend and prolific soccer player Diego Maradona from his beginnings in the city of Fiorito, to his time at Barcelona and the stage in Naples. Relive the legend’s key role in leading his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. The cast includes Juan Palomino, Nazareno Casero, Nicolás Goldschmidt, Julieta Cardinali, Laura Esquivel, Mercedes Morán, Peter Lanzani, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Marcelo Mazzarello and Pepe Monje.

Why Women Kill – Season 1

Why Women Kill is a darkly comedic drama from the mind of Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids). It details the lives of three women living in three different decades dealing with infidelity in their marriages.

Unheard – Season 1 (Exclusive Content)

When India won its freedom from the British, Hyderabad was still under the Nizam’s rule. The state became the epicentre of differing voices, most of them unheard. In this unique conversational drama, discover the struggle for freedom from the rarely told view of Hyperbadi. The cast includes Avasarala Srinivas, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Ajay, Bala Aditya, Chandini Chowdary, and Chakrapani.

Fairfax – Season 1 (Amazon Original)

From the studio behind Big Mouth, comes the smart, weird, and hilarious adult comedy about four middle school best friends on a never-ending quest for clout along Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles’ pulsing heart of hype-beast culture. The series takes a modern look at the timeless struggle to be cooler than you are and to fit in while standing out.

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women — bred for intelligence and obedience — embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. When they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they soon become consumed by fear, lust and an insatiable hunger for power.

Once upon a time, football was just a game… Follow the creation of the English Premier League through the stories from those who lived it and those who made the beautiful game a billion pound business, such as Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Vinnie Jones and Alan Shearer. Watch the goals, the glamour and the glory.