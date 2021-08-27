New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

As we head into the last weekend of August, Amazon Prime Video has got your what to watch radar covered.

The streaming platform has released two new Amazon Originals as well as a Benedict Cumberbatch-led spy thriller.

Along with older movies and shows released on Amazon earlier this month, here’s what is worth watching this weekend:

The Courier

Based on a true story, the film follows Cold War spy Greville Wynne and his undercover attempt to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

As eight charismatic young and beautiful Brazilians enter a luxurious beach house in Florianópolis, they embark on a journey full of parties, fights, gossip, drama, relationships and most importantly, fun! Add in a squad of celebs commenting on their every move, and Wild And Free: Florianópolis is a reality show without limits.

Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling children’s books, Pete the Cat is a fun, musically driven series about exploring your world and trying new things; while being smart, accepting, and optimistic. Whether you’re making new friends, or facing all of life’s ups and downs, Pete highlights the groovy lessons life can teach you.

Here’s what dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month in case you missed out:

Based on the New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Set in Los Angeles, Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story and music by Ron & Russel Mael of The Sparks, this original musical is a journey of passion, love, and fame.

The Amazon Original series Modern Love returns for season two with another impressive star-studded cast and new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by the New York Times column of the same name.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

To avoid extradition, the charismatic and unpredictable drug lord Alonso Marroquín escapes prison in Mexico to hide in the middle of the desert. While on the other side of the border, a United States Army experiment with pigs in a military base goes wrong, and the Mexican police unit going after Marroquín gets infected, transforming into a new breed of zombies with special abilities.

The Pursuit of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver) and her best friend and cousin, Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella).

Jolt is a darkly funny action-thriller centring on Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonically funny woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive. To control her slightly murderous anger-management problem, Lindy uses an electrode-lined vest to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

