New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

If heading out into the real world isn’t in the cards for this weekend, Amazon Prime Video has got you covered.

The streaming platform has released a couple new titles, just in time for the weekend. There’s the first season of the star-studded show, Nine Perfect Strangers, and a new movie starring Adam Driver.

Along with older movies and shows released on Amazon earlier this month, here’s what should be on your streaming radar this weekend:

Based on the New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Set in Los Angeles, Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. A film by visionary director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story and music by Ron & Russel Mael of The Sparks, this original musical is a journey of passion, love, and fame.

Here’s what dropped on Amazon Prime earlier this month in case you missed out:

The Amazon Original series Modern Love returns for season two with another impressive star-studded cast and new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by the New York Times column of the same name.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood’s most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video. He has amassed thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever.

This raw, wildly original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man.

To avoid extradition, the charismatic and unpredictable drug lord Alonso Marroquín escapes prison in Mexico to hide in the middle of the desert. While on the other side of the border, a United States Army experiment with pigs in a military base goes wrong and the Mexican police unit going after Marroquín gets infected, transforming into a new breed of zombies with special abilities.

The Pursuit of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (Cinderella, Baby Driver) and her best friend and cousin, Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella).

Disappearing in the 21st century is almost impossible. In this reality competition, eight Italian celebrities, including Francesco Totti, Fedez, Luis Sal, and Claudio Santamaria, will attempt this feat. They have 14 days to complete the mission and win, while being hunted by some of the best Italian investigation professionals.

In this Portuguese comedy, three best friends are approved to participate in the finale of a famous music festival. However, they need to find a way to attend the event without their parents finding out.

Jolt is a darkly funny action-thriller centring on Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonically funny woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful or abusive. To control her slightly murderous anger-management problem, Lindy uses an electrode-lined vest to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

Based on DC Comics and created by Johns and Lee Moder, the series follows high school student Courtney Whitmore, portrayed by Brec Bassinger, who discovers the cosmic staff and becomes the inspiration for a new generation of superheroes who become the Justice Society of America.

The Tomorrow War

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years into the future, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.