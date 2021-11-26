New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

As we bid farewell to the last weekend of November, Amazon Prime Video is releasing a bunch of new shows and movies to keep you glued to your couch, much like the first weekend of the month.

The service has released some foreign films, a cool documentary about one of the 2000s’ most iconic fashion brands, a catastrophic look at the Australian bushfires, and much more.

Along with titles released earlier this month, here is what should be on your Amazon Prime radar this weekend, Canada.

Ani Da Cane (Dog Years) follows Stella, a clumsy, cynical, imaginative and tormented teenage girl. After a life-changing car accident involving a dog, she convinces herself she must count her age in dog years: one year of her life counts for seven, and now that she’s turning sixteen, she is a centennial.

From the lens of Academy and Emmy Award-winning Australian filmmaker Eva Orner, Burning takes an unflinching look at the unprecedented and catastrophic Australian bushfires of 2019-2020, known as “Black Summer.”

Fueled by climate change, the nation’s hottest and driest summer ever recorded resulted in bushfires that burned over 59 million acres, killed an estimated three billion animals and affected millions of Australians.

The third season of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman (Esmé Creed-Miles), who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). The story crisscrosses Europe and builds to a dramatic climax when Hanna and Marissa discover the true, horrifying scope of the operation and who was ultimately behind it all.

It’s holiday time in Beebopsburgh! Do Re and Mi set out in their sled to find snow on Music Mountain to bring back to their friends. On their journey, they discover musical gifts and sounds along the way. Will they be able to save Nestivus with snow? Maybe the gift of music might be all they need in this heart-warming holiday tale.

Watch the unbelievably true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000’s most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand – pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.

Mexican actor and director Diego Luna returns with Bread and Circus, the winner of Daytime Emmy for Best Show in Spanish. In these specials, Luna sets the table for guests to discuss different points of views on subjects such as access to healthcare, the crisis of democracies, being an immigrant and protest as a way to transform.

In case you missed out, here is what Amazon Prime Video released earlier in November:

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Original)

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Everybody Loves Natti (Amazon Original)

Although Latin singing sensation Natti Natasha has amassed billions of views on YouTube (and over 70 million devoted social media followers), the new Amazon Original reality series marks the first time she’s shared the intimate details of her personal life, including her relationship with her manager, Raphy Pina. Together, they navigate her latest album NattiVidad, life in Miami with their newly blended family, her dreams of worldwide recognition and a surprise baby on the way.

The Great – Season 2 (Exclusive Content) (November 20)

The hit Emmy-nominated series The Great returns for a second season, which now sees Catherine finally taking the Russian throne for her own, but she will quickly learn that dethroning her husband was just the beginning. Catherine must now face the realities of “liberating” a country that doesn’t want to be free. Her fight to bring enlightenment to Russia will mean battling her own court and those closest to her, including her own mother (played by guest star Gillian Anderson).

Mayor Pete brings viewers inside Pete Buttigieg’s campaign to be the youngest US President, providing an unprecedented intimacy with the candidate, his husband, Chasten, and their ambitious team. From the earliest days of the campaign to his unlikely triumphant victory in Iowa and beyond, this film reveals what really goes on inside a campaign for the highest office in the land and the myriad ways it changes the lives of those at its centre.

The upcoming four-part coming-of-age docuseries Always Jane reveals an intimate and unguarded look at transgender teenager Jane Noury and her family as she prepares to leave home for college. Navigating deeply personal and challenging issues, the Noury family’s uplifting humour and kindness are always present, revealing the transformative power of acceptance, support, and love.

The hardest thing about dedicating yourself to the sport you love is saying goodbye to it. Watch behind-the-scenes as one of the best Spanish athletes of all time, NBA player Pau Gasol ends his legendary career. Gasol also takes us along as he embarks on his future and the new challenges he will face once he hangs up his shoes.

P

This documentary profiles Martin Shkreli, the financial entrepreneur and pharmaceutical tycoon from Brooklyn, New York. Shkreli is known for raising the price of an AIDS drug by 5500% overnight, buying the sole copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album for $2 million, and being convicted of securities fraud. The most hated man in America, Martin Shkreli, is Pharma Bro.