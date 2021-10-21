With its coastal location and moderate climate, White Rock is an unquestionably picturesque place to live. Adding to this and the city’s vacation-like romanticism are its infamous sandy beaches, waterfront shops, and Canada’s longest pier.

The design of Altus, a new 12-storey, mixed-use tower by Oviedo Developments, has drawn inspiration from these natural surroundings, resulting in a stunning, urban resort. Its solid concrete construction features 10 floors of luxury one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes resting above two levels of retail space.

Homes in the Altus community feature unmatched views of the Pacific Ocean or the surrounding mountainscape, and with a striking selection of two- and three-bedroom units available and impressive buyer incentives, these properties may not be on the market for long.

Over the years, White Rock has evolved to become an oceanside community with an unbeatable lifestyle. This makes sense when we consider the area’s connectivity and proximity to nature.

At Altus, future residents will have the benefit of being able to experience stunning sunsets and enjoy picnics on the beach — all just moments from their doorstep. It takes just five minutes to drive to White Rock Beach, the waterfront shops, Semiahmoo shops, and the US border respectively; four minutes to Centennial Park; 15 minutes to Delta; and 45 minutes to Downtown Vancouver.

But Oviedo Developments understands that how we live has become increasingly important over the last year, and Altus White Rock offers an elevated way to live, indoors or out. From your brand-new, spaciously designed home, you can hop into your EV at its private charging station. The developer also takes sustainability seriously, which is why it’s giving buyers of the first three Altus homes sold an electric vehicle (EV) worth up to $49,999.

Being among the lucky EV recipients would allow you to get to your desired destination at a lower gas mileage cost while also preparing you even more for your move-in because every home purchased at Altus comes with EV charging.

Continuing with the theme of sustainability, Oviedo Developments has carefully selected all materials, energy-efficient fixtures and appliances, and taken measures toward water conservation at Altus. This extends to water-efficient landscaping, the incorporation of storm management principles, and using recycled landscaping content.

Thoughtful landscaping on the ground level helps maximize sun exposure, softens the streetscape, and features native, drought-resistant plants that add to the beauty of the surrounding area. Meanwhile, Altus homes nod to West Coast style with the inclusion of natural stone, curated colour palettes, and high-performance glass.

Inside, ceilings of between nine to 10 ft evoke that much-desired airy feel while engineered hardwood flooring lines the floors of the bedrooms, living area, dining area, and den. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to enter the homes, and residents can quickly transition to evening time with roller shades on all windows.

Upon entering each Altus home, residents will find an entry closet with customized storage solutions including designated shoe shelves, and in the master bedroom, a closet organizer provides extra storage space to make room for all your belongings.

Those who adore cooking will feel right at home in the stylish Altus kitchen. Every detail has been considered, with woodgrain upper cabinets complementing high-gloss cabinetry on the lower level — all with a no-hardware aesthetic and easy-pull edges.

Most units feature a bookshelf on the kitchen island face and a wine rack; all have custom-millwork-panelled freezer and fridges and dishwashers, engineered quartz countertops, and sleek under-cabinet lighting. The kitchen also features an under-mounted stainless steel sink with a garburator and Grohe faucet.

In terms of appliances, residents can anticipate a premium Bosch package with a stainless steel gas cooktop, a stainless steel energy star range hood, and a stainless steel convection oven. Along with this, a wine fridge by Marvel can be found in most homes.

The bathrooms at Altus are luxurious, too. Residents can unwind in spa-like spaces boasting custom vanities with high-gloss and woodgrain finishes, an under-mounted porcelain sink, an LED-lit cosmetic mirror on the medicine cabinet in the ensuite, and a frameless glass shower and bathtub enclosure.

It’s worth noting that the two- and three-bedroom homes at Altus have been designed to maximize space, create functionality, and have everything buyers could want in their next home.

Outside of their homes, Altus residents can access resort-style amenities. This includes a state-of-the-art gym, a lounge with a pool table, and a professional-grade kitchen with a bar. There’s also an expansive dining area (with a large porcelain fireplace), a beautiful terrace with outdoor seating, and an open lawn.

Should residents have visitors, they are free to reserve the one-bedroom guest suite on-site. Additionally, the building has a concierge, secured bike storage lockers, underground parking, and FOB entry access — offering extra peace of mind. And for pet owners, there’s a separate dog wash station on the premises.

To learn more about the timeless Altus homes that will be move-in ready in early 2022, visit altuswhiterock.com to book a private viewing appointment.