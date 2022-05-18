Toronto is home to one of Canada’s biggest members-only social wellness clubs, where you can hit the gym, join in workout classes, and even dine.

In Liberty Village, right at 25 Ordnance Street, you’ll find Altea Active, and it’s not hard to miss. The 89,000 square foot state-of-the-art club features many amenities, including a Technogym, the largest cycling studio in Canada, a huge hot yoga studio, a Himalayan salt lounge, and so much more.

Members can work hard, relax, and refuel at one of their four food and drink offerings, including Catalyst Kitchen & Cocktails, a members-only, elevated dining and social lounge.

Their “sustainable, good-for-you-focused” menu, as the club likes to put it, features a little bit of everything from comfort foods to the healthiest of eats.

Here’s a first look at what they have cooking up for members to enjoy:

Members can find Catalyst just before they take the stairs for their workout sesh. There’s ample seating, whether you decide to plop yourself by the bar or lounge on one of their benches.

When you find the perfect spot, scour through their drink menu. They have a list of delicious cocktails, wines, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages like Careless Whisper.

Composed of Seedlip Grover 94, Partake IPA, pineapple, lime and cinnamon syrup, this drink is easy and delightful. It’s a great option if you’re looking for something to cool off with after a hard workout.

As you sip on a drink, browse through their food offerings. Appetizers, salads, hand-helds and Chef’s plates, there are a ton of choices. For something bold with flavour and full of nutrients, try the Beets and Seeds offering under salads.

It truly packs a punch! It’s composed of arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette, and sunflower, pumpkin and hemp seeds.

Another great choice is something worth sharing. Under Chef’s Plates, order a plate of the Roasted Cauliflower. It looks as good as it tastes. It’s made using olive oil, crushed baby potatoes, horseradish carrot purée, and black olive vinaigrette.

Sometimes all we want is a burger and some fries, and that’s okay. It’s a well-deserved reward after an intense spin class or workout.

The Catalyst Burger is a mighty contender in the hand-helds category. You can choose from twice-cooked fries, sweet potato fries, lemon-dressed microgreens salad, or caesar salad as a side. The burger itself is made with 100% grilled beef, applewood bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, four-peppercorn aioli, and gouda cheese sandwiched between brioche buns.

What’s dinner without a show? Catalyst will also regularly host live entertainment like local musicians, DJs, and more. They have four Duckpin Bowling lanes, pool tables, air hockey, and pinball machines for some added entertainment.

If you want to dine at Catalyst, hit some pool and be part of this massive, luxury social wellness club, you have to sign up for a membership – the promo price starts at $57.95 bi-weekly.

Act fast before spots fill up.

Altea Active – Catalyst

Address: 25 Ordnance Street

Instagram | Website