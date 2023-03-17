Cool it, campers: Reopening for popular BC campground delayed

A busy BC destination will not be welcoming guests for a little bit longer, as a result of snowy conditions.

That’s according to BC Parks, which had to cancel more than 200 reservations to Alice Lake campground this month. The provincial park is in Squamish, between Whistler and Vancouver, and has seen a blast of winter weather recently.

Those affected were issued refunds.

“Guests who have a reservation that bridges the closure and reopening dates will have the option to fully cancel their stay or adjust their reservation,” BC Parks told Daily Hive.

Unfortunately, they were not offered a chance to rebook if they didn’t fall within that window and many reservations have been booked up for other dates as BC continues to see high demand for the number of campsites available.

However, for those who have reservations for the end of the month, you can rest assured you can pitch your tent and enjoy some marshmallows from the beautiful location.

BC Parks says the campground is reopening on March 24 for the season.

With files from Nikitha Martins