Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul dead in tragic crash

In a Friday announcement, Skate Canada revealed the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of Canadian figure skater Alexandra Paul.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, the 31-year-old was in a vehicle with her baby boy on Tuesday, August 22, when a transport truck entered a construction zone on Country Road 124 north of Shelburne, Ontario, and crashed into multiple stopped cars.

A Dufferin police report confirmed that Paul was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. Our thoughts are with Alexandra's family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her 🙏 https://t.co/odyqnPVCSW — Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@SkateCanada) August 26, 2023

“A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” Skate Canada wrote. “As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified.”

“She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.”

The Toronto native and her husband, Mitchell Islam, won multiple international figure skating medals together, as well as three Canadian championship medals. They also competed at the 2014 Sochi Olympics before Paul announced her retirement from the sport in 2016.