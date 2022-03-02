Albertan going on "Jeopardy!" breaks two-year dry spell for Canadian contestants

Gather up your family and friends and cheer on a Calgarian contestant appearing on tonight’s episode of Jeopardy!

Ujal Thakor’s appearance breaks a nearly two-year-long streak of a Canadian contestant not appearing on the iconic game show.

“I’m proud to have achieved a lifelong goal of competing on Jeopardy! – after a lifetime of random fact retention, tests+auditions, and support from incredible people (and 1st Canadian resident in 2 yrs),” Thakor said in a tweet, accompanied by two photos of him on the set.

You might also like: Police search for suspect after red paint splashed on Russian church in Alberta

Alberta town named one of the world's most loved destinations

Albertans should "embrace high prices" as gas creeps above $1.50 a litre

I’m proud to have achieved a lifelong goal of competing on @Jeopardy! – after a lifetime of random fact retention, tests+auditions, and support from incredible people (and 1st Canadian resident in 2 yrs). Be sure to tune in to watch me on Wed, March 2nd!#Jeopardy #calgary pic.twitter.com/nunNFbIi5o — Ujal Thakor (@UjalThakor) February 23, 2022

Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, who had 74 consecutive Jeopardy! wins and earned more than US $4.5 million on the show, was the host for Thakor’s debut episode.

So tune in tonight to see if Thakor has a one-time feature on the show, or if he will be back for more episodes. Make Calgary proud, Thakor!