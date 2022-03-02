PeopleCuratedPop Culture

Albertan going on "Jeopardy!" breaks two-year dry spell for Canadian contestants

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Mar 2 2022
Gather up your family and friends and cheer on a Calgarian contestant appearing on tonight’s episode of Jeopardy!

Ujal Thakor’s appearance breaks a nearly two-year-long streak of a Canadian contestant not appearing on the iconic game show.

“I’m proud to have achieved a lifelong goal of competing on Jeopardy! – after a lifetime of random fact retention, tests+auditions, and support from incredible people (and 1st Canadian resident in 2 yrs),” Thakor said in a tweet, accompanied by two photos of him on the set. 

Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings, who had 74 consecutive Jeopardy! wins and earned more than US $4.5 million on the show, was the host for Thakor’s debut episode.

So tune in tonight to see if Thakor has a one-time feature on the show, or if he will be back for more episodes. Make Calgary proud, Thakor!

