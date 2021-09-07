Iconic Alberta distillery celebrates its 75th anniversary with a major giveaway

In Canada, we’re fortunate to have an abundance of natural resources at our disposal — and tapping into them is exactly how Alberta Distillers Ltd. crafts its award-winning spirits.

From locally sourced grains to crystal blue glacier water, for generations, the Albertan distillery has partnered with local farmers to carefully blend premium prairie grains with fresh spring water as it trickles down from the Rockies.

Founded in 1946, Alberta Distillers has been creating some of Canada’s most well-known and well-loved spirits including Alberta Premium Rye, Alberta Premium Cask Strength, Alberta Pure Vodka, Northern Keep Vodka, Banff Ice Vodka, Alberta Springs Whisky, and more. In 2020, the Canadian Whisky Awards named Alberta Distillers the Distillery of the Decade.

Alberta Premium Whisky is steeped in a deep history of heritage and quality, made with 100% Canadian Prairie rye. Alberta Pure Vodka is crafted using homegrown grain and Rocky Mountain glacier water, distilled three times for a crisp finish. Their newest craft vodka innovation, Northern Keep, is made with Canadian rye and winter wheat for exceptional smoothness.

This year marks a major milestone for the Canadian company: its 75th anniversary. To celebrate, Alberta Distillers is launching a #MadeForMemories campaign that highlights how their brands have been loved by generations of Canadians and often integrated in memorable moments.

In celebration of its near-century of success, the distillery has developed limited-edition collectible mugs – one for each spirit produced. The mugs will be available in select Canadian liquor stores (except for Quebec) as a complimentary gift for those purchasing Alberta Distillers’ spirits in September, while supplies last.

To inspire others in their memory-making, Alberta Distillers is hosting a Take Your Mug on Your Next Adventure sweepstakes for the opportunity to win a weekend getaway to one of Canada’s major cities.

To enter the giveaway, participants simply have to take a photo with their limited-edition mug and tag @AlbertaDistillers, using the #ADL75 hashtag on Instagram.

To further mark their Diamond Anniversary, Alberta Distillers is also giving back to Canada’s natural resources with a $75,000 donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) — a non-profit organization that works to preserve Canada’s most precious land, water, and wildlife.

This is on top of Northern Keep Vodka’s existing partnership with the NCC, where every bottle sold helps protect 5 sq ft of ecologically significant land in Canada.

“It is incredibly inspiring to see Canada’s love for Alberta Distillers’ premium spirits. As we mark this 75-year milestone, we are thinking towards the future, and that means taking care of nature,” says Neale Graham the managing director, Canada and Canadian Brands, at Beam Suntory. “We are committed to conservation and are proud to support the Nature Conservancy of Canada who work to protect important lands, water, plants, and animals across the country.”

To learn more about Alberta Distillers, their award-winning spirits, rich Canadian history, and how to participate in the sweepstakes, visit ADL75.com.