Alberta named one of the best cheap destinations to visit in 2022

Alberta is known around the globe for its natural beauty, and now it’s been named one of the best cheap destinations to visit in 2022.

The list of 22 spots across the planet was created by Scott’s Cheap Flights, a website that tracks cheap airfare around the world.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the list is composed of places that are already open to visitors, or spots that are expected to open to visitors before the second half of the year.

“Alberta is always a popular destination thanks to the incredible landscapes found in Banff and Jasper National Park,” the site points to as a reason Alberta made the list. “In the summer, it plays host to the Calgary Stampede, and any time of year you can gaze at the stars in the second largest Dark Sky Preserve in the world in Jasper.”

They also look to new attractions that have popped up in the province over the past couple of years, including the 30,000-square-foot Indigenous Peoples Experience, an immersive exhibit exploring First Nations history and culture and the 360º Dome at the Fairmont Banff Springs.

Other locations on the list include Venice, Italy; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Guyana, Japan; and Barbados.

So if you’ve got friends and family looking to come to Alberta, let them know it’s one of the best cheap destinations to visit this year. It’s sure worth it!