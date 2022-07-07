15 beachside Airbnbs in Canada that are perfect for a summer getaway (PHOTOS)

There’s still a lot of summer left to go on a relaxing beach holiday.

If you’re looking for a place that’s a stone’s throw away from the water, short-term rental experts at Duuo have curated the perfect list of Airbnbs.

With the world’s longest coastline measuring 243,042 kilometres, it may be daunting to decide which beachside to explore in Canada.

To help you narrow down your choices, Duuo took Tourist Maker’s ranking of the 30 best beaches and analyzed the locations’ Instagram data. The results are a honed-in list of the top 10 beaches in the country ranked in order of the most photogenic.

Crystal Beach in Ontario tops the list, followed by Sauble Beach (also in Ontario), and Kitsilano in BC.

Here’s the full list:

As for where you can stay that are near these picturesque destinations, here’s a list of the best beachside Airbnbs in Canada.

Location: Ontario

Top beach: Crystal Beach

Price (per night): $350

Sleeps: Five to eight

A spacious and charming family (or group) stay for those hoping to embrace the serene Crystal Beach lifestyle. Located on a quiet street, spend your afternoon slumped on the cozy porch sofa as you dry off from a day at the sprawling waterside that’s just blocks away. This really is the perfect home to relax and drift away from it all.

Location: Nova Scotia

Top beach: Glenghorm Beach

Price (per night): $255

Sleeps: Six

A simple, no-nonsense, cottage that embraces the tranquil nature of Nova Scotia and the nearby Glenghorm Beach. Perched happily at the edge of the sea and found on a five-minute stroll along a stunning coastal path, this stay offers beachside holidaymakers the ultimate get-away-from-it-all experience. And with nature all around, you might even spot a whale surfacing on the water under your clifftop perch.

Location: Ontario

Top beach: Sauble Beach

Price (per night): $599

Sleeps: Six

A retro cottage with a beautiful view of Lake Huron, a real Ontario gem. Just steps away from Sauble Beach (one of Canada’s most famous freshwater beaches), this stay offers plenty of activities so you’ll never get bored of coming back. Start your morning with freshly roasted coffee on the deck, ease into the day with outdoor yoga, and walk along the waterfront in the evening as the sun sets over your head.

Location: Ontario

Top beach: Sauble Beach

Price (per night): $330

Sleeps: Four

A tranquil waterside cabin, just an easy eight-minute stroll from the north side of Sauble Beach (and a quick bike ride to the main strip). This cozy stay is both a romantic getaway for couples to spend their evening watching the sun over the deck, as well as a small family with young children wanting to make a splash in the water.

Location: Ontario

Top beach: Cathedral Bluffs Beach

Price (per night): $140

Sleeps: Two

Nearby lovely trail walks and with its own in-ground pool, this tiny rental is ideal for couples looking for a simple beachside getaway. Alongside a fire pit placed on the patio for cozy evenings, the apartment is also just moments away from Cathedral Bluffs Beach – a spectacular way to see Lake Ontario in the peak of summer.

Location: British Columbia

Top beach: Kitsilano Beach

Price (per night): $949

Sleeps: Six

A cottage-style home perfect for families and large groups, but the location directly across from Kitsilano Beach is this stay’s real wow-factor. The sweeping ocean views are entrancing as you wake up from a long slumber in one of the two king-size beds. Boasting an open concept kitchen, come together in the evening once you’re satisfied with a day well spent at the beach.

Location: British Columbia

Top beach: Kitsilano Beach

Price (per night): $1000

Sleeps: Nine

A huge modern home featuring a light and breezy Scandinavian interior, this stay is ideal for large groups and family gatherings. Being just a short walk from the renowned Kits Beach, you can slip away from the crowd to enjoy the fresh air and sand between your toes.

If you have a talented musician in your group, allow this budding Mozart to play from the classic piano located in the hall – it’s a real classy touch, even if you can’t play the keys.

Location: Ontario

Top beach: Port Dover Beach

Price (per night): $293

Sleeps: Six

A nod to the owner’s German heritage, Das Sommerhaus perfectly embodies everything you’d want from a Canadian beach stay in the midst of summer. The cottage is over 100 years old and has been updated with a fresh ‘beachy’ vibe. Bask in the sunroom, watch the lake glimmer in sunlight with your morning coffee, and access the beach from your doorstep (though watch out for the changing water levels!).

Location: Ontario

Top beach: Grand Bend Beach

Price (per night): $400

Sleeps: Eight

The owners fell in love with this house when they laid eyes on the property, so it stands to reason this fun space is perfect for a couple’s getaway – though it features plenty more than that, with room for up to eight people in total.

Located a convenient five-minute stroll to the lake and main strip of restaurants on Grand Bend Beach, you’ll soon fall in love with this stay just like the owners did.

Location: Ontario

Top beach: Grand Bend Beach

Price (per night): $425

Sleeps: 10

By the beach but surrounded by woodland, this fantastically unique stay by Grand Bend Beach is immersed in the best of Canadian nature. Plus the trees provide some much-needed shade on a hot summer’s day. Alongside the incredible location and airy design, the basement is this property’s best feature. You have access to a basement bar, ping-pong, and a foosball table – that’s the evening sorted!

Location: Québec

Top beach: Taillon Beach

Price (per night): $320

Sleeps: Eight

A beautiful chalet on the shorefront near Taillon Beach, this vast stay elegantly weaves natural solitude with a brilliantly modern shared space for big groups. L’havre de Paix is a place to recharge your batteries alongside your close friends and family while taking in the serene views across the water.

Location: British Columbia

Top beach: Tribune Bay Beach

Price (per night): $454

Sleeps: Four

An island getaway that feels part of the next great fantasy novel. Located on the top of High Salal, this fantastical wooden hut is not completely cut off from the world, though you feel it could be. There is direct access to Helliwell Provincial Park – a protected walking path – and private parking for the white sandy beach of Tribune Bay. “The Nespresso coffee machine is an added bonus,” says one satisfied guest.

Location: British Columbia

Top beach: Tribune Bay Beach

Price (per night): $350

Sleeps: Six

A bright sunny cabin decorated in a shade of minty green. This fresh stay, just a hop, skip, and a jump from Tribune Bay, is the perfect spot to host a BBQ and recharge your batteries. The large private lawn is even surrounded by fruit trees – it’s truly connected to nature.

Location: Québec

Top beach: Plage de St-Irénée

Price (per night): $426

Sleeps: Six

Described as being in the “heart of Charlevoix,” this stay is just a stone’s through from Plage de St-Irénée – one of the region’s most beautiful beaches. The space is river-facing, which provides a uniquely relaxing view to wake up to. A fresh renovation makes this property a fantastic place to call home while you explore the region with friends and family.

Location: Québec

Top beach: Plage de St-Irénée

Price (per night): $320

Sleeps: Eight

A newly built villa erected mountainside in St-Irénée: few properties can match the majestic views of the St. Lawrence River that have been expertly crafted by the architect. Better yet, there is a spa boasting a rather inviting hot tub that overlooks the entire landscape. This is the perfect waterside retreat for a big group of friends.