Air Canada will be offering over 200 transborder flights every day this summer after the Canadian government announced it would be lifting entry restrictions for fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents in August.

The Montreal-based airline says its summer transborder schedule will now include 55 routes and 34 destinations in the US, with up to 220 daily flights between both countries.

The new schedule coincides with the loosening of restrictions on travel between the neighbouring countries as of August 9, 2021.

By then, fully vaccinated Americans will be able to enter Canada for non-essential travel without needing to quarantine at a government-mandated hotel.

“The easing of travel restrictions announced today by the federal government is an important step based on science, and we are very pleased to rebuild our Canada-US network,” says Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

“Canada and the United States share close ties and restoring air connectivity will contribute to both countries’ economic recovery. Air Canada’s proud tradition of being the largest foreign carrier in the US is reflected in our schedule which has been developed to provide a wide range of choices for customers in both countries, appealing to Canadian customers interested in travelling to popular US destinations, and to US residents looking to visit and explore Canada’s spectacular sights and hospitality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)

Galardo says Air Canada is planning to restore services to all 57 US destinations previously served as conditions allow.

Below are the routes that Air Canada will increase frequency out of, from the airline’s major transportation hubs.

The airline says this current commercial schedule “may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.”

Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada’s Contact Centres, and travel agencies.