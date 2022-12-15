Air Canada has upped their game with exclusive new in-flight features

With the holiday season upon us, thousands will be travelling across the country to see their loved ones. And if you’re someone who tends to get super bored on flights, we’ve got good news.

Thanks to Air Canada, flying just got a whole lot better — especially for sports fans. The airline has recently launched Live TV on select domestic flights, which means passengers will no longer miss out on exciting live-action sports games while in the air.

With six live channels in both English and French, passengers will also be able to keep up-to-date with live national news onboard.

TV programming consists of TSN 1, TSN 2, and RDS, which will deliver comprehensive live sports coverage for marquee sports events including soccer, hockey, basketball, football, baseball, and more; CTV News Channel for 24-hour worldwide breaking news; LCN, Quebec’s all-news station; and BNN Bloomberg for all things new in the business and finance world.

As an industry leader, Air Canada is the only Canadian airline to offer Live TV onboard. This new service will be available to all customers on select domestic flights as part of the airline’s complimentary and extensive inflight entertainment offerings.

“We are thrilled to launch Live TV as the newest addition to our unparalleled onboard entertainment,” says John Moody, Senior Director of Product Design, at Air Canada. “Sports fans flying with us can enjoy the exhilaration of watching regular season, playoff and championship games in real-time, while business news junkies will appreciate remaining connected to market trends and current events, right from their seats.”

What’s more, the airline is also increasing its in–flight entertainment and Wi–Fi offerings as part of a significant investment to elevate the flying experience for all customers.

Throughout 2023, Air Canada plans to expand its Live TV service to more flights while bringing even more cutting-edge content and features. Currently, 40 Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A330, and Airbus A220 aircraft are Live TV-enabled.

Tempted to try out the new TV offerings and experience an elevated flying experience? Book a domestic flight with Air Canada here.