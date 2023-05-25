NewsTravel NewsTravelCanada

Air Canada launches new flights to Mexico, the Caribbean this winter

May 25 2023, 6:04 pm
Markus Mainka/Shutterstock | Frederick Millett/Shutterstock

Summer’s just getting started, but Air Canada is already preparing for winter travel.

If you don’t want the warm days to end, the airline has launched new routes to popular vacation destinations perfect for a winter getaway.

As part of the expansion of its winter sun network, Air Canada has announced new flights from Toronto and Montreal, and increased flights from Vancouver.

People who want to escape the frigid Toronto and Montreal winters can now catch new, direct flights to the sandy beaches of Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean.

“We are seeing strong, ongoing interest for winter leisure travel, and as the leading carrier from Canada to popular sun destinations with up to 683 weekly flights planned this winter, we are thrilled to add exciting new services from Toronto and Montreal to the Caribbean and Mexico and significant increases from our Vancouver hub in response to pent up demand,” said Mark Galardo, Air Canada executive vice president, revenue and network planning, in a statement.

Check out the details for these routes below.

Toronto — Monterrey, Mexico (year-round)

Air Canada says it’ll become the only Canadian airline to offer flights between Canada and Monterrey, Mexico’s third-largest metropolis. This route is still subject to final government approval.

Flight

From

To

Days of
Week

Departure
Time

Arrival
Time

Flight
Begins

AC1359

Toronto (YYZ)

Monterrey (MTY)

Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

18:00

21:35

Oct. 29

AC1358

Monterrey (MTY)

Toronto (YYZ)

Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat

10:05

14:55

Oct. 30

Toronto — Fort-de-FranceMartinique (seasonal)

There will be seven weekly flights from Canada to the Caribbean island of Martinique during peak winter travel season.

Flight

From

To

Days of
Week

Departure
Time

Arrival
Time

Flight
Begins

AC950

Toronto(YYZ)

Fort-de-France (FDF)

Sat

08:15

14:20

Dec. 16

AC951

Fort-de-France (FDF)

Toronto (YYZ)

Sat

15:25

20:05

Dec. 16

Montreal — Los Cabos, Mexico (seasonal)

New flights from Montreal complement services from Toronto and Vancouver to this popular Mexican leisure destination. These routes are still subject to final government approval.

Flight

From

To

Days of
Week

Departure
Time

Arrival
Time

Flight
Begins

AC975

Montreal (YUL)

Los Cabos (SJD)

Fri

08:00

12:40

Dec. 1

AC974

Los Cabos (SJD)

Montreal (YUL)

Fri

13:40

21:05

Dec. 1

Montreal — La Romana, Dominican Republic (seasonal)

Flight

From

To

Days of
Week

Departure
Time

Arrival
Time

Flight
Begins

AC1756

Montreal (YUL)

La Romana (LRM)

Sun

09:10

15:10

Dec. 17

AC1757

La Romana (LRM)

Montreal (YUL)

Sun

16:10

20:05

Dec. 17

In addition to these new routes, there will also be increased flights to popular winter escapes from cities across Canada.

Increased flights from Vancouver

Route

Increase from 2022

Vancouver-Las Vegas

14 weekly flights (up from 7)

Vancouver-Phoenix

14 weekly flights (up from 7)

Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta

7 weekly flights (up from 3)

Vancouver-Cancun

7 weekly flights (up from 4)

Vancouver-Miami

6 weekly flights (up from 3)

Vancouver-Los Cabos

5 weekly flights (up from 3)

Vancouver-San Diego

+110% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Increased flights from across Canada

Route

Increase from 2022

Halifax-Cancun

3 weekly flights (up from 2)

Montreal-Cancun

14 weekly flights (up from 11)

Montreal-Barbados

4 weekly flights (up from 3)

Montreal-Fort-de-France

6 weekly flights (up from 4)

Montreal-Miami

14 weekly flights (up from 11)

Montreal-Orlando

+45% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Montreal-Palm Beach

4 weekly flights (up from 2)

Montreal-Pointe-a-Pitre

6 weekly flights (up from 5)

Montreal- Puerto Plata

1 weekly flight (resumption)

Montreal-Turks and Caicos

+30% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Quebec City-Cancun

4 weekly flights (up from 3)

Ottawa-Cancun

3 weekly flights (up from 2)

Ottawa-Punta Cana

4 weekly flights (up from 2)

Toronto-Antigua

+60% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Toronto-Bermuda

3 weekly flights (up from 2)

Toronto-Cancun

21 weekly flights (up from 11)

Toronto-Cayo Coco

+56% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Toronto-Curacao

+52% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Toronto-Fort Myers

21 weekly flights (up from 14)

Toronto-Grenada

4 weekly flights (up from 2)

Toronto-Huatulco

+62% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Toronto-Port of Spain

4 weekly flights (resumption)

Toronto-Punta Cana

14 weekly flights (up from 10)

Toronto- Saint Vincent

4 weekly flights (up from 2)

Toronto-Saint Lucia

7 weekly flights (up from 6)

Toronto-Saint Kitts and Nevis

+35% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Toronto-Sint Maarten

2 weekly flights (up from 1)

Toronto-Turks and Caicos

+22% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Edmonton-Cancun

3 weekly flights (up from 2)

Where will you be spending winter this year?

