Air Canada launches new flights to Mexico, the Caribbean this winter

Summer’s just getting started, but Air Canada is already preparing for winter travel.

If you don’t want the warm days to end, the airline has launched new routes to popular vacation destinations perfect for a winter getaway.

As part of the expansion of its winter sun network, Air Canada has announced new flights from Toronto and Montreal, and increased flights from Vancouver.

More sun fun coming this winter! We’re thrilled to announce new flights from @torontopearson to #Monterrey & #Martinique; from @yulaeroport to #LosCabos & #LaRomana, plus even more flights from coast to coast to sunny places. Learn more: https://t.co/S7wYJP8bUc pic.twitter.com/eBXDLCKcNT — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 25, 2023

People who want to escape the frigid Toronto and Montreal winters can now catch new, direct flights to the sandy beaches of Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean.

“We are seeing strong, ongoing interest for winter leisure travel, and as the leading carrier from Canada to popular sun destinations with up to 683 weekly flights planned this winter, we are thrilled to add exciting new services from Toronto and Montreal to the Caribbean and Mexico and significant increases from our Vancouver hub in response to pent up demand,” said Mark Galardo, Air Canada executive vice president, revenue and network planning, in a statement.

Check out the details for these routes below.

Toronto — Monterrey, Mexico (year-round)

Air Canada says it’ll become the only Canadian airline to offer flights between Canada and Monterrey, Mexico’s third-largest metropolis. This route is still subject to final government approval.

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC1359 Toronto (YYZ) Monterrey (MTY) Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 18:00 21:35 Oct. 29 AC1358 Monterrey (MTY) Toronto (YYZ) Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 10:05 14:55 Oct. 30

Toronto — Fort-de- France , Martinique (seasonal)

There will be seven weekly flights from Canada to the Caribbean island of Martinique during peak winter travel season.

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC950 Toronto(YYZ) Fort-de-France (FDF) Sat 08:15 14:20 Dec. 16 AC951 Fort-de-France (FDF) Toronto (YYZ) Sat 15:25 20:05 Dec. 16

Montreal — Los Cabos, Mexico (seasonal)

New flights from Montreal complement services from Toronto and Vancouver to this popular Mexican leisure destination. These routes are still subject to final government approval.

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC975 Montreal (YUL) Los Cabos (SJD) Fri 08:00 12:40 Dec. 1 AC974 Los Cabos (SJD) Montreal (YUL) Fri 13:40 21:05 Dec. 1

Montreal — La Romana, Dominican Republic (seasonal)

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC1756 Montreal (YUL) La Romana (LRM) Sun 09:10 15:10 Dec. 17 AC1757 La Romana (LRM) Montreal (YUL) Sun 16:10 20:05 Dec. 17

In addition to these new routes, there will also be increased flights to popular winter escapes from cities across Canada.

Increased flights from Vancouver

Route Increase from 2022 Vancouver-Las Vegas 14 weekly flights (up from 7) Vancouver-Phoenix 14 weekly flights (up from 7) Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta 7 weekly flights (up from 3) Vancouver-Cancun 7 weekly flights (up from 4) Vancouver-Miami 6 weekly flights (up from 3) Vancouver-Los Cabos 5 weekly flights (up from 3) Vancouver-San Diego +110% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Increased flights from across Canada

Route Increase from 2022 Halifax-Cancun 3 weekly flights (up from 2) Montreal-Cancun 14 weekly flights (up from 11) Montreal-Barbados 4 weekly flights (up from 3) Montreal-Fort-de-France 6 weekly flights (up from 4) Montreal-Miami 14 weekly flights (up from 11) Montreal-Orlando +45% capacity increase with larger aircraft Montreal-Palm Beach 4 weekly flights (up from 2) Montreal-Pointe-a-Pitre 6 weekly flights (up from 5) Montreal- Puerto Plata 1 weekly flight (resumption) Montreal-Turks and Caicos +30% capacity increase with larger aircraft Quebec City-Cancun 4 weekly flights (up from 3) Ottawa-Cancun 3 weekly flights (up from 2) Ottawa-Punta Cana 4 weekly flights (up from 2) Toronto-Antigua +60% capacity increase with larger aircraft Toronto-Bermuda 3 weekly flights (up from 2) Toronto-Cancun 21 weekly flights (up from 11) Toronto-Cayo Coco +56% capacity increase with larger aircraft Toronto-Curacao +52% capacity increase with larger aircraft Toronto-Fort Myers 21 weekly flights (up from 14) Toronto-Grenada 4 weekly flights (up from 2) Toronto-Huatulco +62% capacity increase with larger aircraft Toronto-Port of Spain 4 weekly flights (resumption) Toronto-Punta Cana 14 weekly flights (up from 10) Toronto- Saint Vincent 4 weekly flights (up from 2) Toronto-Saint Lucia 7 weekly flights (up from 6) Toronto-Saint Kitts and Nevis +35% capacity increase with larger aircraft Toronto-Sint Maarten 2 weekly flights (up from 1) Toronto-Turks and Caicos +22% capacity increase with larger aircraft Edmonton-Cancun 3 weekly flights (up from 2)

Where will you be spending winter this year?