This hospitality group is hosting a massive hiring fair this weekend

In the market for a new job? Then you’ll want to clear your schedule over the next couple of days, as the After Dark Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair for a wide range of service positions at some of Vancouver’s most sought-after restaurants and lounges.

The fair will operate from 2 pm to 6 pm on April 8 and 9 hosting open interviews at the Paradox Hotel at 1161 West Georgia Street in the third-floor conference room. The group is hiring for a wide range of positions, from servers, bartenders, bussers and expos to hosts, food runners, security personnel, and DJs.

The After Dark Hospitality Group owns and operates Vancouver’s premier and highly regarded entertainment venues, including WestOak Restaurant, Pierre’s Lounge, Twelve West Nightclub and the soon-to-come, highly anticipated Karma Lounge and Mansion Nightclub.

The available positions are for full-time and part-time work, offer additional pay in the form of tips, and include flexible schedules. The expected start date for most roles is May 2.

Interested in working at one of Vancouver’s hottest spots? Freshen up your resume, polish your interview skills, and be sure not to miss the After Dark Hospitality hiring fair this weekend.

When: April 8 and 9

Time: 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: Paradox Hotel, third-floor Conference Room — 1161 West Georgia St.